FindCenter Offers Unprecedented Support for the Emotional Experience of Cancer

FindCenter (www.findcenter.com/), the world's largest, most diverse, and usable repository of wisdom, announces the launch of a new section of its site specifically for those living with cancer ( www.findcenter.com/identity/living-with-cancer ).

"Our goal is to make the best content easily available, for free, to anyone who is facing challenging life situations," says longtime tech entrepreneur and FindCenter CEO Neal Goldman. Caroline Pincus, FindCenter's Director of Content, offers, "I have seen too often how frightening and lonely the cancer experience can be. Our medical system may be able to treat the disease, but what about the emotions? We wanted to create a place where people can find empathy, connection, perspective, support, and emotional and spiritual nourishment at any time of day or night."

On this new section of the site, users will find powerful collections of curated content (podcasts, articles, videos, and more) on subjects such as handling all the changes—within their bodies as well as in social and professional identity—parenting while ill, sex and intimacy, facing mortality, and simply making sense of life after diagnosis.

Nearly 17 million people in the U.S. alone are living with cancer, not including the over 50 million family members and friends whose lives are also reshaped by the experience. While many other reputable sites provide information on treatments and side effects and such, FindCenter offers resources to support the cancer journey.

Other life-defining "identities" currently offered on FindCenter include athletes and mothers. Forthcoming identity paths will include Burnt Out, Creative, Entrepreneur, Person of Color, LGBTQIA, Living with a Disability, Creative, Activist, Caregiver, Man, Woman, Veteran, Lonely, Angry, and many, many more.

About FindCenter

FindCenter is the world's largest platform of inspirational resources related to personal growth, healing, and finding purpose—with over 500,000 pages of content. Curated by top book editors, the site brings together the world's best wisdom on life and provides each user a personalized experience. Rather than favoring any particular philosophy, theory, or religion, FindCenter offers a stimulating and healthily diverse set of perspectives. The platform helps users help themselves develop the skills and resilience to navigate life. Visit us at https://www.findcenter.com .

