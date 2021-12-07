Ask the Expert
Southwest Airlines Co. 2021 Investor Day

Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its 2021 Investor Day. Southwest will be webcasting the presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the webcast are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, December 8, 2021



Time:

12:00 p.m. ET



Speakers:

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer


Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer


Mike Van de Ven, President and Chief Operating Officer



Web Address:

https://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/  

To access the live webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Access for this event begins 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-co-2021-investor-day-301435634.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.