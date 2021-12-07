Overland Pharmaceuticals Partners with ArisGlobal to Accelerate Safety Capabilities

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development with its end-to-end drug development technology platform LifeSphere® today announced its partnership with Overland Pharmaceuticals . Overland, a premier biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative medicines to underserved patients in Asia and worldwide, selected ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Multivigilance program to centralize pharmacovigilance activities and further develop and commercialize advances in medicine.

ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal)

"Pharmacovigilance is evolving, with greater demands to save time and cost, maintain compliance with shifting global regulations, and effectively aggregate large amounts of data, among other vital tasks, which is why we're excited that Overland has adopted ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Safety platform to manage those challenges," said Beena Wood, Vice President of Safety at ArisGlobal. "With LifeSphere Multivigilance, Overland will realize efficiency gains and obtain real-time insights into risk-benefit profiles across the product life cycle."

LifeSphere Multivigilance is an end-to-end, automated system that helps pharmacovigilance teams save time and effort, ensure future-proof compliance, and keep global teams collaboratively aligned. The LifeSphere product suite is used by over 60% of the top 50 biopharma companies worldwide.

"Through formative partnerships, such as working with ArisGlobal, Overland will move forward with our mission to develop and commercialize the most promising advances in medicine across carefully selected therapeutic areas," said Roger Luo, Ph.D, Chief Development Officer of Overland. "Our goals are to build innovation for patients, achieve flexibility with business partners, and develop program efficiency by centralizing key operations. We feel that by bringing pharmacovigilance centrally with LifeSphere, we are one step closer to accomplishing that vision."

"Safely and rapidly accelerating the development of new medicines is at the core of what we do," adds Rong Zhu, M.D, Ph.D., Head of Drug Safety & Pharmacovigilance at Overland. "Now, by utilizing LifeSphere Multivigilance, we will be able to centralize and scale our pharmacovigilance efforts, strengthen our data fabric, and further utilize effective R&D technology to assist in the development of patient-centric, life-changing therapies."

Another key area that sparked alignment across ArisGlobal and Overland includes shared values of global collaboration, agility, and integrity. ArisGlobal's 30+ year tenure in the R&D technology industry will support Overland to architect differing partnership models and bring innovative drugs to underserved patients in Asia and around the world.

This news comes on the heels of ArisGlobal's recent Breakthrough Conference , acknowledgment for requirement readiness in Gens & Associates' August 2021 "IDMP Software Vendor Readiness and Capability" report, and accolades by Frost & Sullivan for Customer Value Leadership for 2021.

To learn more about ArisGlobal please visit, www.arisglobal.com .

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Overland Pharmaceuticals

Overland Pharmaceuticals is building a fully integrated biopharma company with a mission to bring innovative medicines to underserved patients in Asia and around the world. By leveraging our resources, global network, and local expertise across the biopharma ecosystem in Asia, Overland is establishing a portfolio of differentiated therapeutic candidates in a few carefully selected therapeutic areas. Through formative partnerships, Overland will move forward the development and commercialization of the most promising advances in medicine. www.overlandpharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ArisGlobal