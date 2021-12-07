North Highland Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation management consulting firm, announced the company was recognized by Gartner, Inc. to appear in its 2021 Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting.

North Highland was chosen from thousands of supply chain service provider consulting firms for its comprehensive offerings. Profiled in the Specialty Provider category, the firm is the only enterprise management consulting firm that offers top-tier capabilities across six supply chain areas, including supply chain strategy, network design, digital supply chain strategy, warehouse and distribution operations, transportation operations and store and multi-channel operations.

"When establishing the best practices and tools for our clients' supply chain networks, we examine the labor intensity, service or speed requirements, business growth and variability forecasts, as well as the size and concentration of their network," said Andrew Billings, associate vice president, North Highland. "We feel our inclusion in 2021 Gartner Market Guide is an honor and can largely be attributed to both our thought leadership and attention to detail."

Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, noted demand for supply chain consulting services is up significantly following the halting of projects during last year's pandemic lockdowns in first quarter. The volume of supply chain consulting inquiries from Gartner clients is now up 61% YTD versus 2020.

