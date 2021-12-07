CSS Joins Argano to Help Build the Digital Foundations that Make Businesses Run Better CSS advances Argano's commitment to being the pre-eminent Oracle transformation partner

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today CSS will join its platform to help drive the deep transformation of digital foundations required to make businesses run better. CSS adds additional Oracle capability as well as strong relationships in Oracle's installed base. CSS will be rebranded as ArganoCSS in the coming months.

Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, CSS is a highly awarded Oracle Cloud ERP, JD Edwards and EBS consultancy . The company also provides managed services for on-going support and to facilitate the adoption of new product innovations. CSS has become a go-to Oracle Platinum Partner due to a deep commitment to providing a leading standard of service and industry expertise.

"We are excited to join the Argano platform, which is positioned to be the pre-eminent Oracle transformation partner," said CSS CEO and founder Kirk King. "ERP sits at the heart of any successful transformation. Together with the full Argano platform, we're expanding the value we can offer to clients by combining CSS' deep Oracle ERP, supply chain, and industry vertical competency with Argano's leading capability in quote to cash solutions like CPQ, sales and service cloud, and EPM, that are critical to today's modern digital foundations."

"CSS aligns with Argano's commitment to being the leader in supporting Oracle and Oracle clients in driving the transformation necessary to bridge the gap between market opportunity and operational ability," said Argano Group CEO Chip Register. "They add industry leading capability to our purpose-built ecosystem of best of breed players focused on core business operations and technologies delivered through a unique collaborative model that brings the strengths of the individual companies together to best serve our clients unique needs."

CSS will collaborate with ArganoKeste, ArganoInterRel and future Oracle partners joining the platform. Argano's model offers clients access to a unified set of unique business and technology solutions that are core to building a strong digital foundation including:

Enabling sales and services to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue.

Architecting integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible.

Delivering agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management.

Implementing ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations.

Building workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity and value.

About Argano

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider that builds the Digital Foundations that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the Digital Renaissance, leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex solutions necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes a firm's core operating technologies should be enablers of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

About CSS

CSS is an award-winning Cloud go-to and Specialized Partner in the Oracle Partner Network (OPN). CSS is 100 percent dedicated to implementing and integrating Oracle Cloud and ERP Solutions. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and serves hundreds of organizations across the nation, CSS is a leader in providing consulting services for the deployment of Oracle Enterprise Solutions for mid-and-large-sized companies. CSS exclusively partners with Oracle with specialized practices for all Oracle Enterprise applications: Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards ERP, across several industry segments. For more information visit cssus.com.

