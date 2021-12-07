BrightTower Advises Informa on its Acquisition of Leading B2B Content Syndication and Lead Management Platform NetLine Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa PLC (LSE: INF.L), the international B2B markets, knowledge services and business intelligence group, has acquired NetLine Corporation, which brings established capabilities in audience development and B2B digital demand generation.

BrightTower, a premier investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Informa in this transaction.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gary Nugent, Chief Executive of Informa Tech, shares, "By joining forces with NetLine, we are excited to start shining a light on customer intent and behavior based on the content interests of our extensive community of technology professionals and really help our clients improve customer experience through meaningful and relevant engagement."

Founded by entrepreneur Robert Alvin in 1994, NetLine is the only content-centric, intent-driven Lead Management Platform that accelerates first-party data and revenue for B2B marketers. The NetLine platform centralizes lead capture, qualification, routing, and analytics in an intuitive self-service platform. NetLine's content syndication lead generation network reaches 125 million unique visitors and processes more than 700,000 leads monthly across 300 industry sectors. With zero reliance on 3rd party cookies, NetLine offers clients the last mile of B2B account intent, providing valuable insight regarding specific buyer-level intent. Moving forward, Mr. Alvin and the entire NetLine team will join Informa Tech, a division of Informa PLC, under the leadership of Gary Nugent.

Informa Tech is a market-leading provider of intelligence, industry forums and demand generation services to the global technology industry. It produces world-class research, training, events and media that aim to inform, educate, connect and inspire its 4 million-strong technology community. Informa Tech leverages over 100 trusted brands including London Tech Week, GDC, Black Hat, Information Week, Black Tech Fest, Data Centre World, Light Reading, 5G World, Channel Futures, Wards Auto, IWCE, AI Summit and research group Omdia.

