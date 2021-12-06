InventHelp Inventor Develops Relaxing Massage Accessory for Pet Owners & Pets (WDH-2684)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to comfort my pet while reading or watching television," said an inventor, from Bethesda, Md., "so I invented the BELLY-JELLIES. My design offers a relaxing accessory for wearers and their four-legged friends."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to massage the feet while massaging a dog. In doing so, it enhances comfort and convenience. It also increases relaxation and it may stimulate blood flow throughout the legs. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

