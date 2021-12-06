Immune Deficiency Foundation Names Jorey Berry as President & CEO

TOWSON, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), a national patient organization for people with primary immunodeficiency (PI), recently announced that Jorey Berry will serve as the organization's new President & Chief Executive Officer. She will officially begin her tenure on January 3, 2022.

Jorey brings a deep understanding of nonprofit management and a track record of demonstrated executive-level success to her new role leading IDF. For more than two decades, she held key roles in operations, advocacy, culture change, revenue, internal communications, and volunteer development during a 20-year tenure with the March of Dimes. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Change Management for the organization.

"The IDF Board of Trustees is thrilled to have Jorey as our new President & Chief Executive Officer," said Dr. John Seymour, Chair of the IDF Board of Trustees. "After a months-long nationwide search, what made Jorey standout was her impressive track record of consistent success at the executive level in translating vision into strategy and managing implementation from an operations standpoint. IDF is poised to start a new chapter in serving the continually evolving needs of the PI community with our amazing team and a proven nonprofit executive leading the way."

Earlier in her career, Jorey worked in several high-level government relations positions. She began her career as an English teacher. Jorey earned a Bachelor's Degree from Texas A&M University with a major in English and a minor in psychology.

"It's an honor to be leading this internationally-recognized health organization with a legacy of accomplishment and service to people with PI," said Jorey. "I am eager to begin working alongside the passionate team of professionals to further advance IDF's advocacy, education, and research initiatives."

About IDF

Founded in 1980, the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) improves the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life of people affected by primary immunodeficiency through fostering a community empowered by advocacy, education, and research.

There are approximately 250,000 people who are diagnosed with a primary immunodeficiency disease (PI) in the U.S. These individuals often find it difficult to receive specialized healthcare, proper diagnosis, and treatment. Individuals affected by PI also experience difficulties financing their healthcare, finding educational materials on the disease, and locating others to share their experiences. IDF helps individuals overcome these difficulties to live healthy and productive lives. The constant presence of IDF assures patients, their families, and their medical caretakers that there is a place to turn for help.

