CLMBR to become the Official Connected Fitness Partner of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche

Denver-based Fitness Brand CLMBR, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Announce Marketing Partnership CLMBR to become the Official Connected Fitness Partner of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLMBR, a leader in connected fitness technology, and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced a partnership today between the two Denver-based companies.

CLMBR will collaborate with the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche on branded digital content, event activations at Ball Arena, and various marketing projects aimed at further engaging the brands' shared regional and national audiences.

CLMBR machinery sits at the intersection of effective exercise and advanced technology and is known for being the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. As one of the newest fitness equipment brands to hit the market, CLMBR looks forward to working with KSE to help athletes achieve their fitness goals and advance in competitive sport.

"We are excited to be working with KSE and show our hometown pride as partners," says Avrum Elmakis, Founder and CEO of CLMBR. "It is very important for us to support the strength and conditioning needs of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche with CLMBR equipment."

"CLMBR's Denver headquarters and new connected fitness studio demonstrate their commitment to Colorado," said Michael Ceilley, SVP and GM, Partnership Marketing and Media Sales of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. "We look forward to this local partnership with CLMBR and reaching our collective goal of celebrating sports and fitness."

About CLMBR

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional fitness machines, CLMBR offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. The brand was recently named a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree for CLMBR Connected. To purchase and learn more, please visit https://www.clmbr.com/ .

About KSE

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment, and management groups. KSE's portfolio of professional sports teams and venue include: the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), SoFi Stadium, Ball Arena, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, and the Historic Paramount Theatre. Additional properties under KSE's umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network and Altitude Authentics, the company's official retail provider.

PR Contacts:

CLMBR Brand Contact

clmbr@ledecompany.com

KSE Brand Contact

Lauren Klopmeyer

Lauren.Klopmeyer@TeamKSE.com

View original content:

SOURCE CLMBR