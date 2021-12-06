Blockchain Security Solution Provider CYBAVO Selected to Participate in Tokyo Financial Award

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain security firm CYBAVO has been selected as a participant for the Tokyo Financial Award, Financial Innovation Category. Chosen from a pool of 88 applicants, CYBAVO is one of the 16 companies that have moved into the next phase of the prestigious award.

The Tokyo Financial Award is hosted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) as part of its "Global Financial City: Tokyo" project, which aims to revitalize the city's financial sector and reaffirm Tokyo's position as the top global financial city in Asia. The award is designed to attract FinTech companies, both local Japanese and international organizations, to develop and provide innovative products and services that contribute to enhancing Tokyo residents' daily lives and solve problems that Tokyo's government may face.

CYBAVO offers a comprehensive solution that helps large enterprises and governments securely manage digital assets, providing a set of tools that help key players in the digital asset industry protect their assets, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance operational efficiency.

CYBAVO recognizes Japan as being one of the most important markets for blockchain and cryptocurrency development. As early adopters of Bitcoin, Japanese users are among the more mature and technically-savvy users, pushing this technology further in terms of global exposure and adoption. With its expertise in the cybersecurity industry, CYBAVO looks forward to working with Japanese organizations to help them adopt the blockchain with confidence, knowing their funds will remain secure.

The 16 companies moving into the next phase of the award selection process will go through a final judging round in December, where their products and services will be ranked and 3 will be selected as award recipients in February of 2022. Before then, they will be offered the opportunity to meet with industry experts and mentors, participate in networking events, and receive business-matching opportunities with companies in Tokyo, including financial institutions.

For more information on the Tokyo Financial Award and other participating companies, please refer to their official website: https://www.finaward.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/financial-innovation/

