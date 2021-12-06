Accomplished IT Executive, Jim Cannon, joins MOBIA to Build US Operations

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MOBIA, a leader in providing Systems Integration and Technical Program Services for Service Providers and Enterprises, welcomes Jim Cannon, Vice President, US Operations as the newest member of the leadership team. He will be charged with growing MOBIA's presence in the United States with a focus on broadband and wireless, specifically private 5G and LTE networks.

An industry veteran, with over 20 years of IT and services executive experience, Cannon is a skilled leader who focuses on establishing strategic relationships with organizational leaders to support their key business objectives. Prior to joining MOBIA, he held senior leadership positions at Advocast, Toto Communications, Charter Communications and Working Group Two. He is well versed in architecture design, mobile and digital strategy definition and implementation, product development, product-line expansion and business operations.

"Leading MOBIA's expansion into the US is an incredibly exciting endeavor," said Cannon. "The MOBIA brand – and what it stands for: providing unparalleled innovation and customer experience – is well established in Canada. I look forward to building on that strong basis and establishing the same type of reputation in the United States. The MOBIA team is full of smart, innovative and passionate people – and I know they're going to help to accelerate broadband and wireless transformation south of the border."

Cannon's ability to effectively communicate complex concepts to stakeholders, regardless of technical acumen, makes him an ideal fit for this role. "I am thrilled that Jim has joined the MOBIA team," said Michael Reeves, President, MOBIA. "As we look to leverage 5G, LTE and build next generation networks for enterprise and service provider customers I know that Jim's leadership, knowledge and experience will aid us in developing and executing our strategy. I look forward to partnering closely with Jim to bring MOBIA into the US market.

We have been waiting for an opportunity to take the knowledge and experience we have developed in how to design and build next generation networks for Enterprise and Service Provider customers leveraging 5G, which is in very early days, we needed a leader with the knowledge and experience to help with the build and execution of our strategy to leverage these strengths, we were fortunate enough to meet Jim and have him join MOBIA to build on a vision he has for next gen networks leveraging the experience and knowledge of MOBIA."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in providing systems integration and technical program services for service providers and enterprises. With hundreds of customers across North America, we partner with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, we help businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies. To learn more visit Mobia.io.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.