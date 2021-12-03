The New Era of Black Friday is More than Retail Shopping as Thinkific Creators Seize the Chance to Drive a New Level of Growth

Thinkific Creators see enrolments nearly double compared to last year

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online learning products, sees strong gains by its Creators over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Creators used the retail holiday to drive unprecedented enrolments, leverage the streamlined Thinkific Payments checkout, and grow their revenues.

Thinkific Labs Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.)

"We're excited to celebrate the successes of our Creators over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. What began as a retail holiday for big box stores has become a key period for knowledge entrepreneurs, and we're proud Thinkific empowers our Creators to seize this opportunity," said Thinkific Co-Founder and CEO, Greg Smith.

"The demand for courses and learning products is continuing to accelerate, and for anyone considering building a knowledge business, now is the time to take advantage of this trend. At Thinkific we're excited to help entrepreneurs succeed."

Highlights from Black Friday through Cyber Monday weekend:

Thinkific Creators saw the number of people who enrolled in their courses and learning products nearly double compared to the same period last year;

Thinkific Payments, built to help our Creators sell more and spend less time on administration, saw a growing adoption rate among new Creators;

Creators who use Thinkific Payments also gained an increase in their average transaction size;

The success of our Creators in monetizing their online learning products drove strong growth in their revenues, with the United States and Canada seeing the largest year-over-year sales increases globally.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active Creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team. For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

