Keap's Partnership Program Earns Top Award for Best Partner Experience Sales and Marketing Automation Leader Receives Kudos for Putting Partners First and Empowering Their Success

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small business entrepreneurs, today announced it has won the 2021 Best Partner Experience category in the SaaS Partnerships Awards presented by PartnerStack. The SaaS Partnership Awards are given to the top software companies that invest in - and prioritize - their partners. Keap earned this honor by consistently creating a rich experience for its 5,700 global partners, providing them with education, resources, rewards and more.

Keap (PRNewsfoto/Keap)

As growth-minded owners and their hard working teams look to quickly scale their businesses, they need trusted advisors to help them navigate the complex decisions and reduce the chaos that comes from integrating core acquisition, nurture and sales tools. Keap's partner program helps sales & marketing automation experts better serve those entrepreneurs and scale their own business at the same time.

"From the start, we've believed in the extensive value that partners bring to our customers, our business and our collective growth," says Ankur Bhatnagar, senior vice president, partners & business development at Keap. "This is why we've evolved our partner program over the years, meticulously driven by our commitment to partner success. We know that our partners' achievements go hand-in-hand with our customers' achievements, so we're always finding new ways to deliver value and enrich their experience. We're thankful for this award, and how it validates the rewarding environment we've created for our very important partners."

Keap's robust partner program includes:

Certified Partners , who have deep industry expertise and are often in the B2B world, serving in agencies, other marketing roles, as business consultants or as web designers. They are the most involved type of partner, responsible for selling, onboarding and servicing Keap customers. Keap Certified Partners bring in 40% of all new sales and onboard 65% of new customers.

Referral Partners , who receive a commission for referring Keap to new customers.

Influencers & Strategic Partners , who sell Keap at their events, recommend it to their followers and collaborate on cross-promotional activities. Dave Ramsey and Suzanne Evans are two examples of stellar strategic partners.

Developer Partners, which are software companies that build app integrations, plug-in or other connections between their technology and Keap's platform. They help customers boost the power of Keap, and enjoy even better results.

To inspire, equip and help partners succeed, Keap provides digital resources, webinars, the annual Partnerkon conference, the Keap Partner Facebook group and support from the Keap team. Partners are given everything they need to promote Keap's solutions and their services, and enjoy being part of the highest paying referral program in the industry. Every piece of the partner program is designed to maximize partner empowerment, set them up for success and reward progress. Keap customers benefit from this continuous investment into partners, as well, gaining key product insights from them, using the software more competently and experiencing results more quickly.

To learn more about becoming a Keap partner, please visit: https://keap.com/partners .

About Keap

For 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

