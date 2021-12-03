Hyundai's 'Evolving the Game' Content Series Comes to NBC's Sunday Night Football Kickoff Show

-- Football Legends Jerry Rice and Clay Matthews to Discuss the Evolution of the Game in the All-Electric IONIQ 5

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive season, Hyundai is the presenting sponsor of NBC's Sunday Night Football Kickoff Show. Starting this Sunday during the week 13 game, Hyundai is running a new content series called "Evolving the Game."

"Evolving the Game" is a three-part series that brings together two all-time football greats, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice and former Green Bay six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Clay Matthews, who will have a conversation while driving the all-new, all-electric IONIQ 5. They will discuss the differences between their career journeys, how the game and their positions on the field have evolved, and how they see the game changing in the future.

"Like the game of football has changed over the years, the IONIQ 5 is an evolution of the automobile to something beyond just another new car," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We are excited to partner with two football legends, while showcasing IONIQ 5's futuristic design, innovative technology, and other game-changing features."

"Evolving the Game" will air during Football Night in America leading into the Sunday Night Football games on Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Long-form episodes will also live on Hyundai's YouTube channel.

Sunday Night Football has been the most watched primetime TV show for an unprecedented 10 seasons in a row, and Hyundai has the marquee presence leading into the game each week. Hyundai's presenting sponsorship of the kickoff show features numerous branding elements, including logo animations, in-studio signage and logo placements on the broadcast's countdown clock.

During the games this season, Hyundai has run a variety of TV spots focused on its all-new Tucson, Santa Fe and Tucson plug-in hybrids, and a campaign with the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" film.

