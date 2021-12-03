Bite Investments, a Global Fintech Company Providing Expanded Access to Alternative Investments, Hires Rubenstein PR as it Builds Out its Presence in the United States

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite Investments (UK), Limited (https://www.biteinvestments.com/), a global business with a mission to expand access to alternative investments, announced it has retained Rubenstein Public Relations (https://www.rubensteinpr.com/) as its agency of record.

Bite Investments plans to leverage Rubenstein Public Relations' long-standing media connections and expertise in the financial, technology, data analytics, and logistics industries, along with the firm's decades of experience in crafting corporate messaging and developing brand positioning to generate exceptional media results to expand its presence and brand awareness in the United States.

"We are confident Rubenstein Public Relations' proficiency and strategic positioning will help Bite Investments build brand equity, enhance our reputation as an industry leader, and drive new business opportunities," said Sean P. Clifford, CFA, President - Americas of Bite Investments. "We look forward to working with RPR and are excited to see where their expertise takes us as we expand our reach and continue to grow our business."

"Bite Investments is a dynamic fintech startup that provides a necessary service to the alternative investment industry.," said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. "Bite greatly expands the audience for alternative investments. The company has brought together financial and technical experts in Asia and Europe, and we're honored to help them build their business and brand awareness in the U.S."

About Rubenstein Public Relations :

Rubenstein Public Relations is a leading full-service agency based in New York that produces high-profile communications campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, creative content, and business development. Our comprehensive strategy, savvy media expertise, and proactive approach shapes and markets a brand's core attributes to generate meaningful results for clients. Rubenstein Public Relations represents some of the world's most prominent names in the real estate, business, luxury lifestyle, entertainment, technology, healthcare, and non-profit sectors (http://www.rubensteinpr.com).

About Bite Investments

Bite Investments provides an investment platform for fund managers and wealth managers that expands access to alternative investments with only a $100,000 minimum. The company's enterprise solution helps fund managers customize an alternative investment strategy for each customer while simplifying the regulatory and compliance processes at a lower cost. The lower minimum brings alternative investments out of the institutional market, making them accessible to a larger audience. Bite Investments is a fintech startup led by an international team with extensive technical and financial experience. Bite has offices and customers in Asia, Europe, and is expanding into North America. Learn more at https://www.biteinvestments.com/.

