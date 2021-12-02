Zylo Celebrates Rapid Business Growth At Forefront of SaaS Management Boom

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo , the leader in SaaS Management and Optimization, celebrates record sales growth in Q3 2021, following a year of empowering organizations such as Slack, Salesforce, Adobe, Verizon Media, Intuit, Riverbed Technology, Plastiq and more to optimize their SaaS investments. The company has seen incredible success this past quarter, hosting its first-ever SaaSMe event, earning APPEALIE and ProcureTech award wins, appointing Meredith Albertson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Scott Dorsey as Executive Chairman, as well as releasing three new product enhancements.

Customer Growth: The SaaS industry is projected to reach $99.9 billion by 2026 and continue to accelerate. Founded in 2016, the Indianapolis-based company pioneered and led the cultivation of SaaS Management, knowing how vital it would be to work with organizations to better their future employee engagement and effectiveness. This year, Zylo hosted its first-ever SaaSMe conference, which brought together more than 600 members of the SaaS Management community. SaaSMe was followed by two award wins, including the APPEALIE Awards and ProcureTech Awards, showing Zylo's commitment to delivering value and serving customers with continued innovation.

"Whether organizations are operating in-person, remote or a hybrid of the two, one thing is clear - SaaS has rapidly become a critical element to keeping teams connected, engaged and getting work done. SaaS is the new normal," said Eric Christopher, CEO and co-founder of Zylo. "We are honored and excited to continue setting the standard for the SaaS Management space and to help more and more organizations optimize their investments, increase adoption, and manage risk."

Company Growth: In order to keep up with the exponential growth of its customer base, Zylo has expanded its employee headcount by 50% and appointed key leaders such as Meredith Albertson as Chief Marketing Officer and Scott Dorsey as Executive Chairman.

"What an exciting time to join this organization and be part of the executive leadership team during a period of pivotal growth," said Meredith Albertson, CMO of Zylo. "Zylo is well-positioned to continue leading the SaaS Management space and I'm thrilled to help this team continue to define and drive the category forward, accelerating our growth and extending our leadership position."

Product Enhancements: Already this year, Zylo has delivered key product innovations such as the Zylo API , Zylo Insights and an integration with Workday Financial . The company continues to stay laser-focused on empowering organizations to optimize their SaaS investments and announced three new platform enhancements during SaaSMe. These enhancements, all inspired by the requests of our customers, are now live:

App Catalog now allows customers to customize their user interface with their company's logo to give employees confidence when searching for and requesting company-approved SaaS applications to meet their needs. The updates to App Catalog additionally support the ability to add a custom ITSM URL directly to Zylo App Catalog to provide a curated catalog for employees, and the ability to link to established ITSM workflow.

Workflows now support the upload of permanent exception or suppression lists, automatically preventing individuals from sending license reclamation emails to people who should never receive them. IT can now download the full results of a workflow, not just the details from those who responded, providing a full picture of what actions to take to reclaim licenses.

Multi-org Reporting takes the pain out of managing applications with multiple instances. Multi-org Reporting provides visibility to user and activity data for all licenses across multiple instances of enterprise software, especially helpful during mergers and acquisitions. Businesses can now leverage Zylo's native integrations with enterprise software like Salesforce, DocuSign, Box and more to gain a deep, enterprise-wide understanding of organizations' user behaviors.

