Napatech SmartNICs Power netitest's Latest Network Tester

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of programmable SmartNICs used in cloud, enterprise and telecom datacenter networks, today announced that netitest, an innovative network tester, has chosen Napatech's solutions for its latest network performance tester. netitest will use Napatech's SmartNICs and Link-Capture™ software to enable the comprehensive test and measurement features of its Supernova-600F product.

Napatech A/S logo. (PRNewsFoto/Napatech A/S) (PRNewsfoto/Napatech)

Click to Tweet: .@Napatech's Products Power netitest's New Network Tester: https://www.napatech.com/products/link-capture-software/ #SmartNIC #networkperformance

netitest's Supernova-600F is an innovative network tester that integrates performance testing, protocol simulation and security analysis. It is based on a scalable architecture and supports flexible collocation of data at rates from 1G to 100G. Because of netitest's need to provide testing for a wide range of applications, including DDoS simulation, security detection and evaluation, netitest needed a higher-performance provider with no packet drop and specific feature sets, like timestamp, for its own developed test and measurement applications.

netitest found that only Napatech could support accelerating its software, guarantee sending packets smoothly with no packet drop and support netitest's requirements to fine-tune the SmartNIC capability to best fit the Supernova-600F.

Napatech's SmartNIC hardware and software solutions enable the Supernova-600F to provide comprehensive testing solutions that enable benefits for their customers, including:

Calibration of network and security products' throughput and performance, via network packet and flow simulation

Nanosecond time precision with zero packet loss, up to 100 Gbps

Flow-aware layer 2-7 protocol simulation and performance tests to meet the requirements of product development, quality control and other testing processes

Dual simulation of both the client and server communications in parallel for real-world accuracy in testing network equipment

Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech, said: "Network testing and simulation at network speeds up to 100G, particularly in today's complex environments, are often a difficult and an expensive part of the network operations. Our solutions help developers of these systems provide products that need not compromise on performance, features or cost."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our solution is based on a broad set of SmartNIC software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of SmartNIC hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

About netitest

netitest has independent intellectual property rights and is a high-tech enterprise in China. With a registered capital of 10 million yuan, it has R&D and sales centers in Beijing and Anyang. The company mainly develops and sells higher performance, intelligent, more convenient and efficient network test products and network test services to the field of communication network testing. Relying on innovative core technologies and excellent product development capabilities, netitest has achieved several technological breakthroughs in domestic network testers and broke the international monopoly of hardware tester technology.

http://www.netitest.com/index.html#/Production

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

Media Relations Investor Relations Netitest Sales contact Shannon Van Every, Nadel Phelan Heine Thorsgaard Ge Jin 408-313-9974 +45.2241.8090 +86 185 0005 9692 Shannon@nadelphelan.com htg@napatech.com gjin@netitest.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Napatech