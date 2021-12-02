GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Hires Joelle Fathi, DNP as Chief Healthcare Delivery Officer

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation) has hired Joelle Fathi, DNP to serve as Chief Healthcare Delivery Officer. In this position Fathi will lead GO2 Foundation's Excellence in Screening and Care department, which includes the GO2 Foundation Centers of Excellence, a network consisting of more than 850 primarily community- based medical facilities providing excellence in lung cancer early detection, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

GO2Foundation for Lung Cancer (PRNewsfoto/GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer)

GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer has hired Joelle Fathi , DNP to serve as Chief Healthcare Delivery Officer.

"Joelle's breadth of experience working in a clinical setting with lung cancer patients and advocating for patient-centered care, as well as her commitment to health care access and equity, make her the perfect choice to serve as GO2 Foundation's Chief Healthcare Delivery Officer," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, GO2 Foundation Co-founder, President & CEO. "We are all thrilled to have Joelle as part of our team and look forward to working together to improve and expand screening and care for lung cancer patients across the country."

Fathi has a long-standing relationship with GO2 Foundation. She has presented at our annual Centers of Excellence Summit for several years and serves on GO2 Foundation's Scientific Leadership Board (SLB) as part of the Early Detection Committee. The SLB provides recommendations for leadership and staff to guide program and project development in support of the organization's mission.

Fathi is an adult acute care nurse practitioner with more than 30 years of experience. She spent the last decade caring for patients across the lung cancer continuum and has a proven track record of leading multi-disciplinary teams to produce measurable and sustainable results on behalf of patients and communities. She is also a nurse educator and a staunch advocate for systems change, funding, and regulation to achieve better access to care and optimal outcomes for marginalized and underserved populations.

"That I am proud to join this team is an understatement of the sentiment I have always carried for GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer," said Ms. Fathi. "I'm in awe of the depths of GO2 Foundation's drive, as well as the organization's commitment to all those living with and at risk for lung cancer which has ignited the world and accomplished so much of what GO2 Foundation has set out to do. I am sincerely honored that I've been invited to join GO2 Foundation on this quest, and I look forward to our next steps and to getting to work."

Fathi most recently served concurrent roles as an adult nurse practitioner at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle and as Program Director for the Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner and Doctor of Nursing Practice Program at the University of Washington. She is a 2021 Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and served as 2020/2021 Track Chair on the Program Planning Committee for the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, World Conference. Over her long and esteemed career, she has held positions as a nurse practitioner at the Swedish Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, an associate professor for the School of Nursing at the University of Washington, and as Director of Nursing Practice and Health Policy for the Washington State Nurses Association.

Ms. Fathi received her Doctor of Nursing Practice and her Master of Nursing/Adult Acute Care Nurse Practitioner at University of Washington, and received her and Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Seattle University. A sought-after health care lecturer, Ms. Fathi has presented nationally and internationally, and her research and writing has appeared in numerous medical publications.

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. The GO2 Foundation serves and listens to those living with and at risk for lung cancer to reduce stigma, improve quality of life and increase survival. They empower its community by helping people navigate the paths of early detection, diagnosis and treatment. Insights allow the GO2 Foundation to improve care, amplify awareness, drive advocacy and lead research with the vision of doubling the five-year survival rate by 2025. For more information, visit https://GO2foundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer