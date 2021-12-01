Solera Health Adds Ginger and eMindful to its Mental and Behavioral Health Network to Broaden Treatment Options Across the Acuity Spectrum The addition of eMindful and Ginger expands Solera's comprehensive suite of leading digital health solutions focused on intensive, evidence-based interventions

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health, the premier platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, announced its partnership with Ginger, the leader in on-demand mental healthcare, and eMindful, the leading provider of evidence-based mindfulness programs for everyday moments and chronic conditions. eMindful and Ginger join Solera's curated Mental and Behavioral Health Network, which already included leading meditation, mindfulness, and mental training app, Headspace. Solera continues to expand its suite of whole-person health solutions to support health journeys across acuity levels and clinical personas.

These new programs join Solera's existing network of world-class offerings, with eMindful addressing medium-acuity level programs and Ginger covering the high-acuity end of the spectrum. Solera's other leading offerings include Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention and Management, Tobacco Cessation, and more. Easily accessible, convenient, and paid for by the consumer's health plan, Solera provides payers and employer partners with a digital front door to tested and proven condition management programs impacting the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions.

"For many people, access to mental and behavioral health services and solutions has been inconvenient, expensive, and often carries a stigma," said Mary Langowski, CEO, Solera. "Our partnership with Headspace opened a door for providers and employers to offer consumer-friendly, science-backed mental and behavioral health tools, and we are excited to expand Solera's offerings to patients with different levels of need through digital cognitive behavioral therapy providers, eMindful and Ginger."

More than half of American adults with a mental illness - greater than 27 million people - do not receive treatment, according to a recent report from Mental Health America. A shortage of mental and behavioral health professionals, access to care, social stigma, financial hurdles, and health inequality are all barriers that prevent patients from receiving the mental health care they need. Individuals with mental and behavioral health conditions that go untreated are subject to perpetual cycles of health inequity. The odds are two to six times higher that they will experience a concurrent chronic physical condition. By partnering with Solera Health, both eMindful and Ginger have the power to meet more patients wherever they are.

Through its matching algorithm, Solera identifies the solution the person is most likely to use and benefit from. Solera's Mental and Behavioral Health Network includes a range of solutions spanning mindfulness, general cognitive behavioral therapy, and advanced cognitive behavioral therapy. This approach enables Solera to empower payers and employers to better serve the clinical needs of their populations through a greater focus on whole-person health.

Ginger is reinventing mental healthcare by coupling data science and virtual delivery to provide immediate, personal support for anyone. Their evidence-based stepped care model cost-effectively delivers unparalleled accessibility, high member satisfaction, and measurably superior outcomes. Ginger brings high-quality mental health support within seconds to those in need through their on-demand mental health system delivered through the Ginger app. There, members can conveniently connect with a team of behavioral health coaches 24/7, 365 days a year. For members who need higher levels of care, Ginger connects members to therapists and psychiatrists as well, all through the Ginger app.

"In the midst of a nationwide supply-demand crisis in mental healthcare, employers and plans are expanding their commitment to offering comprehensive, digital platforms that provide both preventative and higher-acuity care to millions of employees and members," said Dr. Dana Udall, chief clinical officer, Ginger. "We're thrilled to partner with Solera to bring Ginger's high-quality, digital mental health services to their growing portfolio of employers and plans at a fraction of the cost of traditional care."

eMindful improves health and productivity while lowering healthcare costs through purpose-driven mindfulness solutions that help individuals create connections with themselves and others while building skills to manage stress and anxiety, improve focus, and enhance overall wellbeing. eMindful offers 6500+ live, expert-led sessions a year and hundreds of hours of on-demand content on a wide range of topics including stress, anxiety, depression, weight, sleep, and more.

"Through this partnership, we're excited to pair our 14+ years of delivering consistent outcomes for large plans and employers with Solera's innovative, value-based network model," said Mary Pigatti, president, eMindful. "Achieving measurable results is driven, in part, by getting members real-time, relevant programs that are updated daily based on the ever-changing world. Together, with the Solera Connect experience, we can use our data-driven insights to help more members navigate to the right resource at the right time and flourish faster."

The Solera Connect platform empowers both payers and employers to offer a range of products that work best for their people to access mental health care conveniently, discreetly, consistently, and at a lower cost. Additionally, Solera seamlessly handles the most resource-intensive tasks associated with delivering complex programs to drive better health outcomes for all, including claims processing, compliance, consumer engagement, eligibility checking, consumer matching, and vendor management.

About Solera

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people seamlessly to better health solutions, while providing payers and employers the tools to manage providers and outcomes across conditions. Solera's platform provides a marketplace of curated networks of digital and community point solutions focused on intensive, evidence-based lifestyle, behavioral, and social interventions to impact the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera strategically matches consumers to their best-fit solution and helps keep them engaged for successful health outcomes.

About eMindful

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions. Fortune 500 employers partner with eMindful to prevent rising healthcare costs and to recruit and retain a high-performing workforce that is passionate, inspired, and engaged. Leading health plans use eMindful to improve health outcomes, differentiate their business, and improve quality ratings.

About Ginger

At Ginger, we believe that everyone deserves access to incredible mental healthcare. The Ginger app provides members with access to unlimited self-guided care and 24/7 on-demand coaching, as well as video-based therapy and psychiatry support. Ginger's care providers work as a team to deliver high-quality care in a value-based model that helps members get better faster, and reduces costs for everyone. Over 25 million people have access to Ginger through leading employers, health plans, and partners. Ginger is recognized by The World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare, and by UCSF Digital Health Awards as 2020's leading Mental Health Company. Learn more about our vision to build a world where mental health is never an obstacle at ginger.com or find us on Twitter at @CareByGinger.

