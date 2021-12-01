NASA to Air VP Harris' First National Space Council Meeting

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will air live coverage of the first National Space Council Meeting held under the Biden-Harris Administration at 1:30 p.m. EST today, Wednesday, Dec. 1, from the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington. The meeting will air on NASA Television, the agency's website, and the NASA app, as well as the agency's flagship Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

Vice President Kamala Harris chairs the council, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.

