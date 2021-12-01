Jet-Tech Propulsion LLC introduces the all-new world's first ultra-high-performance waterjet (Jet-Tech®) for outboards.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet-Tech Propulsion LLC (Jet Tech) (an Outdoor Network LLC company), through a partnership with Diesel Outboards LLC, today introduced the new ultra-high-performance waterjet designed for an outboard diesel engine and more. We now proudly, in collaboration with OXE Marine AB (OXE), offer the industry's first ultra-high-performance and high efficiency outboard waterjet.

JET-TECH is a single stage compact high performance waterjet which combines mixed-flow properties within an axial design build, with a hybrid stator for high torque diesel outboard engines and others. The Jet-Tech® unit is manufactured as a direct bolt-on replacement to the standard lower unit on OXE Diesel models by OXE. One jet fits every OXE Diesel model manufactured. This approach combines the key benefits of excellent high-speed efficiency with superior cavitation margins at lower speeds and high load conditions.

This industry-first launch builds on OXE's transformation of the high-horsepower, high torque diesel outboard market enabled by their OXE Diesel range.

The Jet-Tech® waterjet performance is equal to or better than propeller versions and is matched 1:1 to the unit horsepower-driven prop outboard. This level of achievement has never been reached in any waterjet product to date.

"By using advanced proven waterjet engineering and design capabilities, augmenting the innovative OXE Diesel design, we completely redefined outboard motor propulsion and performance. The Jet-Tech® unit is designed to grow with our expanding product line as it is a fully scalable product. The patented design will expand into the vertical shaft diesel/gas outboard waterjet applications and inboard waterjets" said Douglas Natoce, President Jet-Tech Propulsion LLC, and Diesel Outboards LLC.

"The Oxe Diesel Outboard was originally designed for the commercial and government users and is now expanding into other marine markets. We have seen the offshore center console community wanting greater range, better fuel economy, mega yacht tenders needing SOLAS certification as well as the need for the removal of gasoline bunkering, while the commercial and government users need the safety of diesel, and the commonality of global fuel standardization. They all want and need torque to move the larger and heavier vessels that were traditionally powered by gasoline outboards and inboard engines but many desire the choice of diesel outboards and now, combined with Jet-Tech Propulsion LLC´s capabilities, they can also get diesel outboards with waterjet." said Magnus Grönborg, CEO OXE Marine AB.

About Jet-Tech propulsion, LLC and Diesel Outboards, LLC

Jet-Tech Propulsion, LLC and Diesel Outboards, LLC, are Outdoor Network Companies, using decades of marine industry experience to help you find a diesel powerplant that will meet your specific needs. As your source for OXE diesel outboards, we can offer durable, fuel efficient outboards for government, commercial, fishing, and recreational use.

The Outdoor Network is a network of marine, powersports, and outdoor-related sites that is now one of the world's largest online headquarters for outdoor and boating enthusiasts. Founded in 2000, the corporation's flagships, Boats.net and Partzilla.com, have shipped more than five million orders to more than 125 countries.

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE, OTCQX: CMMCF) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide

