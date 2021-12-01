FMC Corporation joins key global initiatives targeting sustainable agriculture and food systems resilience

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading agricultural sciences company, has joined other companies, governments and industry partners to support the Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C) and the Coalition for Sustainable Productivity Growth for Food Security and Resource Conservation (SPG Coalition). These key initiatives, spearheaded by the USDA, are focused on accelerating sustainable agriculture for a more productive and equitable future.

Engagement in initiatives like AIM4C and the SPG Coalition is a core part of FMC's strategy to partner across the agricultural value chain to address urgent challenges such as climate change, food insecurity and social injustice. As a founding member of both initiatives, FMC will play a critical part in shaping their scopes and strategies to provide meaningful solutions to these challenges.

"Addressing urgent threats to food security, including climate change and depletion of natural resources, requires a collective, global approach," says Karen Totland, FMC vice president and chief sustainability officer. "To make meaningful and equitable progress in any of these areas will require all stakeholders to do their part. FMC is committed to deepening and expanding our relationships and reach to help drive positive change across the agricultural industry."

The impact of these partnerships will rely heavily on innovation, an area where FMC brings deep expertise. FMC is driving advancements in crop protection innovation that help farmers achieve healthy, more productive harvests while conserving land, water and other natural resources that help ecosystems thrive.

"Innovation is at the heart of FMC's commitment to agriculture and farmers around the world," says Mark Douglas, FMC president and chief executive officer. "Through significant investments in R&D and digital and precision technologies, we are expanding access to cutting-edge solutions that maximize farmers' productivity while contributing meaningful solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing our planet. We are proud to join other organizations that share our commitment to accelerating sustainable agriculture because together we can make stronger, faster progress."

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet.

