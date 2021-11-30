Happify Health Selects Copado To Accelerate Delivery of its Clinical-Grade Intelligent Healing Platform

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , a leading DevOps platform, and Happify Health , a software platform for improving mental and physical health, today announced a partnership to accelerate the global distribution of Happify Health's Intelligent Healing Platform. Happify Health partners with the world's top employers, pharma, biotech and healthcare companies to deliver AI-enabled digital health and digital therapeutic solutions that help their populations live healthier lives.

Copado, the leading DevOps platform enabling the world’s largest digital transformations in the cloud (PRNewsfoto/Copado)

Happify Health's platform currently covers more than 20 million lives globally and enables people to concurrently manage mental health, physical health, and well-being across the continuum of care.

Copado is providing software and services to enhance the scalability of Happify's platform by enabling advanced data interoperability, payer-to-payer data exchange, and multi-cloud and consent governance capabilities, which will accelerate Happify's time-to-market and expand Happify's market opportunity within the Salesforce, Microsoft and Veeva ecosystems.

Happify Health currently works with seven of the top 20 global pharma companies to create digital therapeutics and disease-specific solutions to address symptoms of comorbidity—ranging from pre- and post-prescription to adjunct and combined therapies. Copado will help Happify Health accelerate its integration into third party data services and applications leveraging Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standard for current and future deployments.

"Copado will help Happify Health quickly deploy our software-as-a-medical-device (SAMD) solutions, while ensuring high quality and value to our customers and their patients along the way," said Andy Palan, Chief Information Officer, Happify Health. "Solving complex, global health challenges requires the very best teams, tools and processes. Copado delivers proven DevOps, SecOps and API tools and best practices – working across multiple cloud environments – making it possible for our developers to build the software real people need to live healthier lives."

"Happify Health is on a mission to save lives and innovate new healthcare models, and we're excited to help them make that possible," said Daniel Riedel, Senior Vice President of Strategic Services for Copado. "Using software as a medical device can make healthcare more immersive and convenient for patients, resulting in better outcomes. Working together, we can help Happify Health and the world's top pharma, biotech and healthcare companies deliver more innovation that helps people better manage their health and well-being."

Copado has worked with many healthcare and life sciences companies to fuel their digital transformation efforts, including Abbvie, Amgen, Boston Scientific, Cigna, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, Medtronic, Merck and Pfizer. Organizations using Copado reported 20x shorter lead times, 10x faster recovery times and 4x reduction in change fail rate, driving $4.5 million in value and an ROI of 307% over three years with payback in less than six months.

Additional Resources

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/copado-solutions-s.l/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CopadoSolutions

Copado blog: https://www.copado.com/learning/blog/

About Happify Health

Happify Health is a global software-enabled healthcare platform company. We design and deploy software to help improve mental health, physical health, and well-being. We are creating a future where better health outcomes can be powered by technology—leading to more personalized care that can improve the everyday lives of more people. The Happify Health platform offers a full spectrum of science-backed Digital Therapeutics and Care Delivery services across the healthcare ecosystem, including enterprises, employers, health plans, health systems, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and individuals. Today, the Happify Health platform is available globally in 10 languages, supports more than 10 chronic conditions, and covers more than 20 million lives. For more information visit happifyhealth.com .

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and testing solution for low-code SaaS platforms that run the world's largest digital transformations. Backed by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund, Copado accelerates multi-cloud, enterprise deployments by automating the end-to-end software delivery process to maximize customers' return on their cloud investment. More than 1,000 companies rely on Copado to drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado DevOps 360™ processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Copado