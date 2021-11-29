Irasshaimase Roma! Nobu Hospitality Furthers European Expansion with Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Roma

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand Nobu Hospitality, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, is delighted to announce the launch of its first hotel and a second restaurant in Italy.

Expected to debut in summer 2022, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Roma is a collaboration between Carlo Acampora, Chairman and CEO Grand Hotel Via Veneto, and Nobu Hospitality which will lead the transformation of the luxurious Grand Hotel into a Nobu Hotel and Restaurant.

Located in the historic heart of Rome, on the exclusive and world-renowned Via Veneto and just a short walk from the stunning park of Villa Borghese, Piazza Barberini, Trevi Fountain, and Piazza di Spagna, Nobu Hotel Roma is the union of two 19th Century buildings combined to create a modern masterpiece that celebrates its grand, historic past. An integrated mix of a luxurious hotel and energized living spaces, Nobu Hotel Roma will house 122 guest rooms and suites, including a 500sqm Nobu Suite, a spectacular green-rooftop terrace, indoor and outdoor meeting space, a full-service city spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, a Nobu Restaurant offering 24-hour in-room dining and an exclusive club lounge for enjoying world-class music. Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Roma will be focused on the guest experience with an eco-friendly and sustainable approach.

Carlo Acampora, Chairman and CEO Grand Hotel Via Veneto states, "Nobu's incredible dedication, Meir's passion, Bob's vision, and his boundless love for Italy, combined with the extraordinary leadership of Trevor and Struan, and the expertise of the entire management team will make this opening exciting and unique in the global hotel industry. I am deeply honored to have Nobu as a partner because we share the same values of quality, service, and excellence. And here today, I cannot hide my love for Japan and for its exceptional culture of hospitality. So, I am very pleased to have opened the doors of the Eternal City to the first Nobu Hotel in Italy. The extraordinary experience that Nobu Roma will offer is what Romans and international tourists deeply need and we are all aware of the great responsibility that awaits us towards our future guests."

Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper state, "Rome is the gastronomic hub of the world and the ideal location for the Nobu brand. We are pleased to be partnering with Carlo Acampora on this exciting project and to bring the famous Nobu cuisine to the residents of Rome as well as visitors from around the world. We share many values with Carlo, especially on the significance of hospitality. Rome is an extraordinary mix of high culture, the arts, fashion, and historic architecture. And so, we are honored now to be able to be a part of the Eternal City through this thrilling opening."

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer Nobu Hospitality comments, "Partnerships and enduring relationships take time and investment and today our perseverance has been rewarded. On a personal level, I am very proud and excited to welcome our new alliance with Carlo. Not only do his philosophies and values closely match our own, but we share the same dreams and aspirations to create something extraordinary that will leave a positive impression on the Rome community as a whole."

