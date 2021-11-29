Hilco Vision acquires Simovision

PLAINVILLE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Vision (hilcovision.com) has acquired Belgium and Netherlands-based Simovision BV (simovision.com) effective November 17, 2021.

Simovision is a leading distributor of ophthalmic products, with dedicated divisions providing consumables and equipment for refractive, cataract and retina surgery and dry eye patients throughout Belgium and the Netherlands. The company has established a strong reputation for bringing innovation to its customers, coupled with service excellence.

The business, established by Marc Simonet in 2002, will continue to be based out of its Overijse headquarters in Belgium.

Ross Brownlee, CEO of Hilco Vision commented, "Ophthalmic products are a core part of our proposition in North America, while in Europe, our channel and product focus has primarily been bringing differentiated solutions to opticians. This acquisition is the first step to ensure our portfolio and reach can be expanded to include specialist ophthalmologists and clinics in Europe. The innovation and service model championed by Simovision represents a strong fit with our aspirations, and we are excited to partner with Marc and his team going forward."

"Simovision has established important relationships with hospitals, private clinics, surgeons and leading manufacturers over many years and we look forward to the next chapter of bringing innovative solutions to the market as part of Hilco Vision. The two companies truly share common values and we are excited for what the future can bring," stated Marc Simonet, CEO of Simovision, who along with his team, will continue with the company.

Hilco Vision is an industry leading global vision care company delivering comprehensive solutions to customers, built on a platform of innovation and operational excellence. It has direct subsidiaries in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, China, the Netherlands and now Belgium. The company's product portfolio is concentrated on 5 primary product categories: Professional Optical Tools, Ophthalmic Supplies, Vision Protection, Consumer Accessories and Lenscare.

