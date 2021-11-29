DATAMARK Announces Partnership with Critical Response Group (CRG) to Provide Intelligent Indoor Mapping Solutions to the Public Safety Community

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today its partnership with Critical Response Group (CRG), a company providing best-in-class indoor and tactical mapping solutions with the public safety responder in mind. This partnership will provide first responders with accurate, verified indoor location data by combining on-site data verification with the intelligence of DATAMARK's GIS industry-leading portfolio of products.

"The public safety industry relies on accurate location information and the need for effective indoor mapping solutions has become increasingly important. After considering existing indoor mapping solutions, we recognized that most offerings for public safety do not meet the needs of first responders. Most indoor maps are created from blueprints and are outdated, not labeled to reflect changes to building interiors and cannot support modern public safety nomenclature," said John Joseph, Director of Strategic Partnerships at DATAMARK. "Our partnership with CRG combines DATAMARK's principals of education, advocacy and innovation with CRG's real-world verification process to provide first responders with accurate, intelligent indoor mapping solutions."

With this partnership, DATAMARK and CRG are bringing best-in-class indoor mapping solutions to numerous clients across the United States.

"We wanted to partner with DATAMARK because our values are in alignment," added Mike Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer of CRG. "Both teams aim to provide our first responders with precise, verified mapping data throughout the entire incident response journey."

DATAMARK is the go-to authority on GIS data for public safety, supporting addressing authorities, PSAPs and GIS analysts in the successful transition to NG9-1-1. Its data-forward, purpose-built and configurable solutions provide the highest levels of public safety GIS data completeness and accuracy needed to support the requirements for any NG9-1-1 system. DATAMARK VEP (Validate - Edit - Provision) is the only cloud-native solution built for public safety GIS.

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

United States Military Special Operations Force (USSOF) faced the challenge of operating and communicating about unfamiliar locations with diverse groups and nationalities while under stress during counter-terrorism missions. To solve that problem, USSOF developed a visual communication tool, called a Gridded Reference Graphic (GRG), that combined a grid overlay with high-resolution overhead imagery so mission participants could communicate from a site-specific common operating picture. The principles of a GRG were expanded and pivoted for domestic use as a Collaborative Response Graphic®, or CRG. CRGs are built for schools, places of worship, hospitals, airports, government buildings, prisons, parks, corporate facilities, theme parks, and other critical infrastructure, and are used for reunification efforts, and pre-planned or emerging events. Critical Response Group's team is a mix of decorated and combat-tested USSOF officers and senior public safety executives committed to providing non-theoretical perspectives and emergency response solutions that increase situational awareness. To learn more, visit www.crgplans.com/ or https://youtu.be/10aghbY3AKI.

