Ambetter from MHS Offers Health Insurance Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Indiana runs through January 15, 2022. This year, Ambetter from MHS is offering affordable health insurance options statewide across Indiana through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

"The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the importance of making healthcare more accessible to help ensure communities can receive the care they need," said Kevin O'Toole, MHS President and CEO. "Ambetter from MHS has a diversity of high-quality plan options based on budget and need, which means more people can find the coverage that works for them."

Ambetter offers a variety of plans that deliver value to its members, in addition to quality care. Regardless of plan, Ambetter from MHS aids their members with additional services and benefits so they can get the most out of their coverage:

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from MHS provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Ambetter from MHS also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from MHS website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards* in 2022. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

MHS has been serving Indiana since 1995 and currently offers Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans.

Indiana residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from MHS or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.mhsindiana.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to the member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

About Ambetter from MHS

Ambetter from MHS serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter from MHS is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, please visit https://ambetter.mhsindiana.com/.

