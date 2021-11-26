Amtrak Kicks Off Annual Track Friday Sale With Buy One Get One Free Offer Through Cyber Monday, save on travel in the Northeast

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak has launched its sixth annual Track Friday Sale, offering customers the opportunity to buy one ticket and bring a friend for free for travel throughout the Northeast from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and through Virginia. Customers can purchase tickets beginning on Friday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Nov. 29.

The limited-time sale is valid for travel between Jan. 4, 2022, and April 30, 2022 in Coach on select trains traveling in the Northeast and Acela Business Class.

Customers can receive the discount by visiting https://www.amtrak.com/track-friday-sale or entering code C240 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app. Customer and companion must travel together, and must be reserved in the same reservation. Not available on all trains at all times. Blackout dates are April 15 – 24, 2022 for all service. This offer is valid for Coach on select trains in the Northeast and Acela Business Class seats only; no upgrades permitted. Other restrictions may apply.

Amtrak offers customers an easy boarding process, the ability to easily travel from downtown to downtown, free Wi-Fi and the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"). Customers can travel with small pets on many trains, enjoy large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

While traveling, customers can feel confident with the following safety measures Amtrak has implemented under the guidance of a medical director and partnership with George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health :

Face coverings: Federal law requires all customers and employees to wear a mask at all times while onboard trains and in stations, regardless of vaccination status or state or local laws. Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law; passengers may be subject to penalties under federal law, denied boarding, removed from the train and banned from future travel in the event of noncompliance.

Air Quality: Customers can travel with extra confidence knowing all our trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every four to five minutes.

Real-time seat availability: When searching for travel, the percentage of seats sold displays next to each trip option and adjusts as more reservations are made, which gives customers the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded. If capacity exceeds comfort levels, customers can change their ticket without incurring a fee (a fare difference may apply).

Fee waivers: Amtrak is waiving all change fees for reservations made by Jan. 4 , 2022.

Amtrak app: The Amtrak app makes contact-free travel easy. Customers can book, board, check train status and access information from the convenience and safety of a mobile device. Amtrak encourages boarding with eTickets, which conductors scan from the app.

Amtrak Gift Cards can also be used for booking these great fares online, in our app, by phone or in staffed stations.

View original content:

SOURCE Amtrak