Cheetah Mobile Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2021 ended September 30, 2021.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Cheetah Mobile's total revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB196.1 million (USD30.4 million), which is consistent with our previous guidance. In this quarter, we successfully consolidated the gains of transforming our internet business from a single advertising model to a diversified model of advertising plus subscription. The numbers of our membership kept a double-digit growth. Additionally, we are delighted to see that revenues from our membership business have increased for more than 5 quarters consecutively. For our AI business, GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) and revenues from shopping-mall coupon-selling robots have been up for several months in a row, which again verified this business model. We are highly confident in our business strategies and will achieve our goals step by step."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Despite the sales boom on June 18 in the second quarter, we managed to keep our Non-GAAP operating loss flat at RMB58.5 million (US$9.1 million) in this quarter. This result shows that we have been strictly and effectively controlling expenses to operate efficiently. We ended this quarter with RMB1,853 million (US$288 million) in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments. The adequate cash balance is critical for us to follow our long-term development plans and achieve our strategic goals."

Third Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB196.1 million (US$30.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 46.3% year over year and 7.4% quarter over quarter.

As a result of the Company's ongoing business streamlining efforts, the Company realigned its segments based on the change of the way that the management assessed the Company's segment performance. The Company's overseas advertising agency services, which assists domestic companies to launch advertisement on overseas advertising platforms, are changed from the Internet business into AI and others due to the synergies created between the Company's advertising agency services and global cloud services. Consequently, the Company has retrospectively revised segment information and related revenue presentation to conform to the change in the Company's segments.

Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 50.8% year over year and 15.5% quarter over quarter to RMB160.5 million (US$24.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was due to the Company's strategic efforts to diminish the game-related business in past quarters. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly because revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was temporarily increased due to June 18 promotional events and no such promotional event occurred in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenues from the AI and others were RMB35.6 million (US$5.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a 8.8% year-over-year decrease and a 62.8% quarter-over-quarter increase. The year-over-year decline was primarily attributable to the drop in sales of AI-related hardware products. The quarter-over-quarter increase was from our shopping-mall coupon-selling robots business as well as our global cloud services.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 34.5% year over year and increased by 47.1% quarter over quarter to RMB74.4 million (US$11.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the decreased revenue. The quarter-over-quarter increase was due to increased spending over AI related business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 34.5% year over year and increased by 47.7% quarter over quarter to RMB74.2 million (US$11.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit decreased by 51.6% year over year and 24.5% quarter over quarter to RMB121.7 million (US$18.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 51.6% year over year and decreased 24.5% quarter over quarter to RMB121.9 million (US$18.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross margin was 62.1% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 68.9% in the third quarter of 2020 and 76.1% in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.2% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 69.0% in the third quarter of 2020 and 76.3% in the second quarter of 2021.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 51.0% year over year and by 15.9% quarter over quarter to RMB184.9 million (US$28.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 51.3% year over year and by 17.2% quarter over quarter to RMB180.4 million (US$28.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Research and development expenses decreased by 52.9% year over year and increased by 17.2% quarter over quarter to RMB55.4 million (US$8.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of certain mobile game business in prior year. Our investment in research and development has been keeping flat. The quarter-over-quarter change was mainly due to less government grants in this quarter.  Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 53.7% year over year and increased 10.5% quarter over quarter to RMB52.0 million (US$8.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 48.3% year over year and 29.8% quarter over quarter to RMB85.6 million (US$13.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021. This year-over-year decrease was attributable to the streamlining of our business and the strategic reduction of our costs. While the quarter-over-quarter decrease was mostly because we incurred incremental promotion expenses for the June 18 promotional events in the second quarter. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 49.0% year over year and 30.0% quarter over quarter to RMB85.0 million (US$13.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased by 46.5% year over year and 8.1% quarter over quarter to RMB48.7 million (US$7.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the our business operation streamlining and the effective expense control. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 45.5% year over year and 6.7% quarter over quarter to RMB48.1 million (US$7.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating loss was RMB63.2 million (US$9.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB126.0 million in the same period of the last year and RMB58.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB58.5 million (US$9.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB118.9 million in the same period of the last year and RMB56.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

  • Operating profit for the internet business was RMB1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to an operating profit of RMB64.2 million in the same period last year and operating loss of RMB8.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Operating loss for AI and others was RMB60.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, compare with an operating loss of RMB183.1 million in the same period last year and an operating loss of RMB48.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB7.1 million in the same period of the last year and RMB2.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net was RMB13.5 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021, which was primarily from the disposal of some investments.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB49.5 million (US$7.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB259.2 million in the same period of the last year and a net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB0.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB44.7 million (US$6.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB266.3 million in the same period of the last year and non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB3.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER ADS

Diluted loss per ADS was RMB0.34(US$0.05) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to diluted income per ADS of RMB1.82 in the same period of the last year and diluted income per ADS of RMB0.01 in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB0.31 (US$0.05) in third quarter of 2021, compared to Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS RMB1.87 in the same period of the last year and RMB0.02 in the second quarter of 2021.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1,853.3 million (US$287.6 million).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had a total of 1,408,070,144 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB130 million (US$20.2 million) and RMB180 million (US$27.9 million). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on November 24th, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-902-4272
United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201-203
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905-945
Conference ID: Cheetah Mobile

The replay will be accessible through December 1, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-317-0088
United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529
Access Code: 10162140

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading internet company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through an array of internet products such as Clean Master, Security Master and several casual games. The Company provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide as well as value-added services including the sale of premium membership and in-app virtual items to its users. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP diluted income/loss per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income, net and income tax expenses

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: ir@cmcm.com








CHEETAH MOBILE INC.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))










 As of 



  December 31, 2020 


 Septemeber 30, 2021 


 Septemeber 30, 2021 



 RMB 


 RMB 


 USD 


ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

1,299,658


1,580,482


245,287


Restricted cash

797


792


123


Short-term investments

360,803


272,012


42,216


Accounts receivable

225,586


196,478


30,493


Prepayments and other current assets

835,694


527,825


81,917


Due from related parties

224,323


144,107


22,365


Total current assets

2,946,861


2,721,696


422,401









Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

101,984


104,947


16,288


Right-of-use assets, net

17,729


40,694


6,316


Intangible assets, net 

12,575


11,546


1,792


Investment in equity investees

216,126


279,234


43,336


Other long term investments

2,193,600


2,144,218


332,777


Due from related parties

3,522


38,264


5,938


Deferred tax assets

15,607


17,929


2,783


Other non-current assets

105,479


94,590


14,677


Total non-current assets

2,666,622


2,731,422


423,907









Total assets

5,613,483


5,453,118


846,308









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities: 







Accounts payable

105,832


130,351


20,230


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,390,042


1,178,793


182,944


Due to related parties

48,938


33,178


5,149


Income tax payable

27,505


32,411


5,030


Total current liabilities

1,572,317


1,374,733


213,353









Non-current liabilities: 







Deferred tax liabilities

60,502


60,059


9,321


Other non-current liabilities

192,272


219,939


34,134


Total non-current liabilities

252,774


279,998


43,455









Total liabilities

1,825,091


1,654,731


256,808









Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares

234


235


36


Additional paid-in capital

2,726,619


2,734,917


424,452


Retained earnings

857,188


882,879


137,021


Accumulated other comprehensive income

163,340


138,132


21,438


Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity

3,747,381


3,756,163


582,947


Noncontrolling interests

41,011


42,224


6,553









Total equity

3,788,392


3,798,387


589,500









Total liabilities and equity

5,613,483


5,453,118


846,308



























CHEETAH MOBILE INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)









(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)












For The Three Months Ended



Septemeber 30, 2020


June 30, 2021


Septemeber 30, 2021


Septemeber 30, 2021



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


Revenues

365,098


211,726


196,107


30,435


Internet business

326,028


189,855


160,492


24,908


AI and others

39,070


21,871


35,615


5,527











Cost of revenues (a)

(113,584)


(50,554)


(74,389)


(11,545)


Gross profit

251,514


161,172


121,718


18,890











Operating income and expenses: 









Research and development (a)

(117,627)


(47,284)


(55,402)


(8,598)


Selling and marketing (a) 

(165,547)


(121,845)


(85,562)


(13,279)


General and administrative (a) 

(91,021)


(53,022)


(48,737)


(7,564)


Other operating income 

(3,354)


2,162


4,781


742


Total operating income and expenses

(377,549)


(219,989)


(184,920)


(28,699)











Operating loss

(126,035)


(58,817)


(63,202)


(9,809)


Other income/(expenses):









Interest income, net

7,228


3,644


8,762


1,360


Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

32,690


14,620


(3,230)


(501)


Gain/(loss) from equity method investments, net

3,115


7,606


(13)


(2)


Other income, net

378,297


34,887


13,534


2,100











Income before taxes

295,295


1,940


(44,149)


(6,852)


Income tax expenses

(31,794)


(316)


(5,215)


(809)


Net income/(loss)

263,501


1,624


(49,364)


(7,661)


Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 

4,333


707


89


14


Net income/(loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

259,168


917


(49,453)


(7,675)











Earnings/(losses) per share









Basic 

0.18


0.00


(0.03)


(0.01)


Diluted 

0.18


0.00


(0.03)


(0.01)











Earnings/(losses) per ADS









Basic 

1.83


0.01


(0.34)


(0.05)


Diluted 

1.82


0.01


(0.34)


(0.05)











Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic 

1,416,988,202


1,429,575,967


1,430,379,850


1,430,379,850


Diluted 

1,421,872,320


1,434,171,737


1,430,379,850


1,430,379,850


Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding









Basic 

141,698,820


142,957,597


143,037,985


143,037,985


Diluted 

142,187,232


143,417,174


143,037,985


143,037,985











Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax of nil









Foreign currency translation adjustments

(106,081)


(51,664)


10,800


1,676


Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net

-


-


-


-


Other comprehensive income/(loss)

(106,081)


(51,664)


10,800


1,676


Total comprehensive income/(loss) 

157,420


(50,040)


(38,564)


(5,985)


Less: Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests

3,563


129


(364)


(56)


Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders

153,857


(50,169)


(38,200)


(5,929)















































CHEETAH MOBILE INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)








(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)












For The Three Months Ended



Septemeber 30, 2020


June 30, 2021


Septemeber 30, 2021


Septemeber 30, 2021


(a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


Cost of revenues

366


307


199


31


Research and development

5,099


186


3,355


521


Selling and marketing

(1,120)


460


539


84


General and administrative

2,782


1,436


628


97


Total

7,127


2,389


4,721


733











CHEETAH MOBILE INC.









Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results









(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )





















For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



GAAP


Share-based 


Non-GAAP


Non-GAAP



Result


Compensation


Result


Result



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


Revenues

196,107


-


196,107


30,435


Cost of revenues

(74,389)


199


(74,190)


(11,514)


Gross profit

121,718


199


121,917


18,921











Research and development 

(55,402)


3,355


(52,047)


(8,077)


Selling and marketing 

(85,562)


539


(85,023)


(13,195)


General and administrative 

(48,737)


628


(48,109)


(7,467)


Other operating expense

4,781


-


4,781


742


Total operating income and expenses

(184,920)


4,522


(180,398)


(27,997)











Operating loss

(63,202)


4,721


(58,481)


(9,076)


Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(49,453)


4,721


(44,732)


(6,942)











Diluted earnings/(losses) per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.03)


0.00


(0.03)




Diluted earnings/(losses) per ADS (RMB)

(0.34)


0.03


(0.31)




Diluted earnings/(losses) per ADS (USD)

(0.05)


0.00


(0.05)
































For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021





GAAP


Share-based 


Non-GAAP





Result


Compensation


Result





RMB


RMB


RMB




Revenues

211,726


-


211,726




Cost of revenues

(50,554)


307


(50,247)




Gross profit

161,172


307


161,479













Research and development 

(47,284)


186


(47,098)




Selling and marketing 

(121,845)


460


(121,385)




General and administrative 

(53,022)


1,436


(51,586)




Other operating expense

2,162


-


2,162




Total operating income and expenses

(219,989)


2,082


(217,907)













Operating loss

(58,817)


2,389


(56,428)




Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

917


2,389


3,306













Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

0.00


0.00


0.00




Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)

0.01


0.02


0.02
































For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2020




GAAP


Share-based 


Non-GAAP





Result


Compensation


Result





RMB


RMB


RMB




Revenues

365,098


-


365,098




Cost of revenues

(113,584)


366


(113,218)




Gross profit

251,514


366


251,880













Research and development 

(117,627)


5,099


(112,528)




Selling and marketing 

(165,547)


(1,120)


(166,667)




General and administrative 

(91,021)


2,782


(88,239)




Other operating income

(3,354)


-


(3,354)




Total operating income and expenses

(377,549)


6,761


(370,788)













Operating loss

(126,035)


7,127


(118,908)




Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

259,168


7,127


266,295













Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

0.18


0.01


0.19




Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)

1.82


0.05


1.87

































CHEETAH MOBILE INC.











Information about Segment 











(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)














For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2021





Internet Business


AI and others 


Unallocated*


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


Revenue

160,492


35,615


-


196,107


30,435


Operating profit/(loss)

1,797


(60,278)


(4,721)


(63,202)


(9,809)


Operating margin

1.1%


(169.2)%


-


(32.2)%


(32.2)%
















For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021





Internet Business


AI and others 


Unallocated*


Consolidated





RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB




Revenue

189,855


21,871


-


211,726




Operating loss

(8,162)


(48,266)


(2,389)


(58,817)




Operating margin

(4.3)%


(220.7)%


-


(27.8)%



























For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





Internet Business


AI and others 


Unallocated*


Consolidated





RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB




Revenue

326,028


39,070


-


365,098




Operating profit/(loss)

64,226


(183,134)


(7,127)


(126,035)




Operating margin

19.7%


(468.7)%


-


(34.5)%















* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.


























CHEETAH MOBILE INC.









Reconciliation from Net Income/(loss) Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)




(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))


















For The Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020


June 30, 2021


Septemeber 30,

2021


Septemeber 30,

2021



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


Net income/(loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

259,168


917


(49,453)


(7,675)


Add:









Income tax expenses

31,794


316


5,215


809


Interest income, net

(7,228)


(3,644)


(8,762)


(1,360)


Depreciation and amortization

17,297


8,719


20,942


3,250


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 

4,333


707


89


14


Other income, net

(414,102)


(57,113)


(10,291)


(1,599)


Share-based compensation 

7,127


2,389


4,721


733


Adjusted EBITDA

(101,611)


(47,709)


(37,539)


(5,828)




















