Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC Selects Asset Class Platform for Investor Management

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Class, a fintech company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in New York, Atlanta, and London, today announced that it has been selected as the technology partner of Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC. for the delivery of its next-generation Investor Management platform – Asset Class PE (Private Equity).

Asset Class delivers technology solutions to the global asset management, commercial lending, and wealth management markets. Formed in 2020, Asset Class provides a range of innovative custom and packaged software solutions to clients across financial sectors, including private equity, venture capital, financial advisory, and commercial lending.

Ferdinand Roberts, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Asset Class, said, "We are focused on helping clients digitize their processes as they relate to Investor Lifecycle Management. We remove the inefficiencies and waste that come from largely paper-based interactions and will provide Brookwood and its clients a leading-edge platform to engage, support, and inform its clients on their respective investments. Brookwood shares that vision, and we are delighted to be working with them as they adopt the next generation of investor management technologies with Asset Class PE."

Greg Papazian, Managing Director and Director of Retail Sales of Brookwood, said, "Brookwood evaluated many different technology platforms and we selected Asset Class PE because of its state-of-the-art software solution coupled with its unique customization for our thousands of private equity clients. Their solution will seamlessly coordinate our operations across fundraising, investor relations, compliance, and asset management. We are excited to implement this solution for our investors, and our client, IT, and compliance representatives."

Early in 2022, Brookwood will move all of its legacy funds, as well as 20+ of its current Private Capital funds to the Asset Class platform. This move will allow all of its clients to access current investments, all related supporting documents and allow them to evaluate new investment opportunities, via a feature-rich investor portal.

"By digitizing the process, all of our clients will have dynamic, on-demand access to statements, asset performance information, tax documents and more, related to their investments," said Greg Papazian.

About Asset Class - Asset Class is a fintech company with offices in Dublin, New York, Atlanta and London. The company delivers bespoke and packaged software to the financial services sector in Europe and the United States and is focused on the asset management, commercial lending, and wealth management sectors globally.

About Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC - Brookwood is an investment firm that specializes in acquiring and managing commercial real estate and real-estate related operating businesses on behalf of approximately 3,000 clients, including sovereign wealth funds, college endowments, public and private pension funds, foundations, family offices, and high net worth individuals. In its history the firm has invested over $2 billion of equity to acquire 200 commercial real estate properties, seven operating companies, and 403 gas stations and convenience stores. Brookwood's $4.2 billion historical portfolio has spanned multiple asset classes, geographical markets, and industries across the United States.

