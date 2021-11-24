Akebia Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, and David A. Spellman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for people living with kidney disease (PRNewsfoto/Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.)

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 29 – December 2, 2021

John Butler will participate in a virtual fireside chat, which will be available on the conference site prior to the virtual event.

4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

November 30 - December 2, 2021

John Butler will participate in a virtual fireside chat, which will be presented on Tuesday, November 30 at 4:45 on the conference site.

Where applicable, webcasts of Akebia's fireside chats will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

Mcarrasco@akebia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics