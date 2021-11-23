Stride Movers Announces Winter Food & Clothing Donation Drive

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Movers, a leader in the NYC moving industry, is proud to announce our Winter 2022 food and clothing donation drive. Every year, our staff picks one local organization to support with donations from our customers. This year, they have selected The Bowery Mission - an organization that has been offering compassionate care to New Yorkers experiencing homelessness since 1870.



All of our customers are encouraged during their moves to donate any food and clothing that they can, and Stride Movers will deliver these donations to the Bowery Mission. Our goal is to collect 10,000 items of clothing and 10,000 pounds of food by Spring 2022. Clothing donations can include warm winter clothing, casual or professional items. Accepted food donations include fresh, prepared, and canned foods.

"Moving is the perfect time to donate," explained Liana Schapiro, owner of Stride Movers. "Across the country, the moving industry causes 345,000 tons of food waste annually, which is simply unnecessary. Clothing and other perfectly good items are also disposed of due to lack of time and energy. A relocation is a wonderful chance to purge your belongings and do something nice for others. Therefore, we wanted to offer this service to simplify the process for our clients. This is part of our larger effort to go green and promote re-use."



FREE SUPPLIES FOR ALL PACK AND MOVES

We are still offering all of our moving services during the pandemic, taking proper COVID-19 precautions. We also offer video inventory assessments. If you hire our company for a full-service pack and move, all supplies are included free of charge and every detail is handled from end to end. There's a reason Stride Movers is the top-rated moving company in NYC. Our professionals are highly trained and always ensure safety, efficiency, and satisfaction.



ABOUT STRIDE MOVERS

Stride Movers is New York's premier moving company. We have over 15 years of experience, and specialize in full-service relocations. Our teams always go the extra mile, and this has earned us rave reviews with numerous repeat customers. It would be our pleasure to help you with your next relocation. To get started with a free moving quote, click here. Our friendly customer service professionals are ready to speak with you.

