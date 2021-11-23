Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund Announces Results of Rights Offering

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) today announced that based on results provided by the Fund's subscription agent its rights offering, which expired on November 22, 2021, was fully subscribed. The Fund will issue 27,979,915 shares, which represents the entire 22,383,932 primary subscription shares in the offering, plus 5,595,983 additional shares made available by means of the secondary over-subscription privilege. Since there were not sufficient shares to honor all over-subscription requests, available shares will be allocated among those shareholders who over-subscribed based on the number of shares held on the record date.

The Subscription Price per share is $7.78, which represents 95 percent of the net asset value of a share on the Expiration Date.

The Fund does not continuously issue shares and trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value. The Fund's shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol USA. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed, closed-end investment company with more than $1.8 billion in net assets as of November 22, 2021.

