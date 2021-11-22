SportGait, A Brain Wellness Technology Company, Scientist and Board Member Named to Stanford University's Top 2% of the World's Top Scientists List

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportGait scientist and Board Member Dr. Cecil Reynolds has been named on the recently released list ranking the top two percent of globally recognized scientists. The list is compiled by renowned Stanford University professor John Ioannidis with a team of experts and assesses scientists with published, peer reviewed research across various disciplines.

In addition to making the list, Reynolds was ranked specifically among the top 1% of scientists worldwide with regard to the overall impact of their scientific works, which is a highly honorable achievement. Dr. Cecil Reynolds sits on SportGait's Board of Directors and is one of the scientists and authors behind SportGait's SAD Screener.

"It is an honor to be among this group and humbling to be included in the company of so many other scientists whose work I know and respect so much," said SportGait Board of Directors member and scientist, Dr. Cecil Reynolds.

SportGait is a trusted platform of medical technology that was recently made into an easy-to-use app and is accessible on any mobile device. It offers athletes, coaches, and parents access to a scientifically organized list of clinically proven assessments and concussion education. Users can perform symptom testing, gait testing, and cognitive testing all in one program.

Dr. Cecil Reynolds was a lead scientist in developing the SAD Screener – one of the many assessments available on the SportGait app. The SAD (stress, anxiety, and depression) screener goes hand-in-hand with brain wellness, giving users the chance to assess these symptoms in concussed and non-concussed athletes for reference at the beginning of a sports season and a way to monitor the mental health of these athletes quickly and accurately.

"We want to support our athletes all-around safety and give them, parents and guardians the best tools. Therefore, it was only natural for us to include Dr. Reynolds' parent or guardian evaluation SAD Screener for youth ages 8-18 and a self evaluation for those over the age of 18 into our SportGait App," said SportGait President and CEO, Chris Newton.

SportGait prides itself on its mission to "lead with science" which is why we are honored to announce Dr. Reynolds' achievement. The global recognition serves testimony to the data-based research and innovative thinking that goes into SportGait technology.

For more information about SportGait and the SAD screener that Dr. Reynolds' pioneered, please visit here .

About SportGait

SportGait is a concussion support and recovery system that offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches, and parents. Their array of assessments are best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating, monitoring, and treating concussions. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology, and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for one of the top five largest hospital systems in the U.S.

