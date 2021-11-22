MavenNext Announces Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Assessment: ITSM Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MavenNext, a leading premiere ServiceNow partner and technology solutions company, announced it will release an IT Service Management Complimentary Assessment for the first quarter of year 2022, which begins January 1, 2022, following their continued growth and response to clients' needs to strengthen IT service management. MavenNext, dual headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Columbus, OH, will host a live webinar to discuss the benefits. Learn more about:

The power of a cloud-based ITSM platform to transform your IT service delivery

Best practices for each phase of legacy migration

How choosing the right partner can smooth the transition

Speakers: MavenNext's Michelle Murtha, an industry expert, will share a flexible and phased approach to managing IT services with the aid of an ITSM assessment.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on December 15, 2021. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting: https://bit.ly/ITSM_MavenNext. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent including dial-in details and unique access codes required for conference call entry.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the MavenNext YouTube channel:

About MavenNext

MavenNext is a new type of ServiceNow partner—one that encourages both the Now platform expertise and human transformation needed in today's digital world. The team builds resilient holistic services that mobilize your world of work with seamless workflows, reduced software spend, and customized MavenCreate®. Their proprietary MavenCreate® enables clients to realize the full potential of the Now platform.

Learn more at: www.mavennext.com

ITSM Assessment Contact

Michelle Murtha

Sr. Manager of Business Process Practice

