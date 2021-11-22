Inaugural year to include six iconic, renowned events including Garmin UNBOUND Gravel and Leadville Trail 100 as the Company aims to grow fandom and camaraderie around cycling in the United States

Life Time Announces New, National Grand Prix Cycling Race Series for Elite Cyclists in 2022 with $250,000 Prize Purse Inaugural year to include six iconic, renowned events including Garmin UNBOUND Gravel and Leadville Trail 100 as the Company aims to grow fandom and camaraderie around cycling in the United States

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand with more than 30 athletic events nationwide, today announced the launch of the Life Time Grand Prix for elite cyclists. The new series is comprised of six highly regarded races within the Life Time portfolio, including both new and established events like Big Sugar Gravel and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, and brings a healthy competition amongst elite cyclists. Men and women from a range of disciplines will compete for a $250,000 prize purse at the end of the series.

Life Time Announces New, National Grand Prix Cycling Race Series for Elite Cyclists in 2022 with $250,000 Prize Purse

"Life Time is proud to play a part in the changing landscape of professional and recreational cycling in the US. After many years of declining participation, we're experiencing a groundswell of growth, in both amateur and professional field sizes, especially in our gravel and mountain bike events," said Kimo Seymour, President of Media and Events at Life Time. "Through the Life Time Grand Prix, we are excited to offer an opportunity for professional cyclist to achieve their potential domestically, and for fans of cycling to be able to engage with those athletes."

The 2022 Life Time Grand Prix Series Lineup includes:

The Life Time Grand Prix will prioritize gender parity in the series, with 20 men and 20 women selected to compete. The series will culminate with a $250,000 prize purse to be split evenly between men and women. Prizes will be awarded up to tenth place, based on a point system. At the conclusion of the Life Time Grand Prix, riders' five best finishes from the six possible events will be tallied, giving the competitors a choice to skip an event or ride all six and take the points from their best performances. The riders with the most points at the end of the series will be the winners.

Interested riders can apply online at lifetimegrandprix.com. Riders will be selected based on a range of criteria including, but not limited to, their race resume and past race performances, their interest in becoming a part of the Life Time Grand Prix, and how the rider is helping to grow cycling in the U.S. through their activities.

The application window opens Monday, Nov. 22 and closes Dec. 6. Accepted riders will be notified via personal phone call from Life Time by Dec. 10.

The events included in the Life Time Grand Prix may rotate annually. Individual events offering prize purses will continue to offer their prize purses in addition to the Life Time Grand Prix prize purse.

The Life Time Grand Prix series is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events owned by the company including the Verizon New York City Triathlon, Chicago Triathlon and Life Time Miami Marathon. To view and learn more about Life Time athletic events, visit: lifetime.life/athletic-events.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives. For more information visit lifetime.life.

Life Time Grand Prix

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.