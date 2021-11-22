Katten Attorneys Offer Pro Bono Help on National Adoption Day

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that firm attorneys represented their clients pro bono in finalizing the adoptions of five children on National Adoption Day, during a virtual ceremony that celebrated families formed through adoption while raising awareness of children in foster care waiting to be adopted into forever families.

"This day is a moment of joy for so many families. I am honored to be part of this special celebration. It's heartwarming to know these children have permanent families and are being cared for in loving and stable homes," said associate Leah E.A. Solomon, the California co-chair of Katten's Pro Bono Program and the co-coordinator of Katten's Pro Bono Adoption Program.

In the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, virtual adoption ceremonies were held Saturday on National Adoption Day for more than 150 children in Los Angeles County foster care.

Solomon handled the uncontested adoptions of three siblings — a 2-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl — by their maternal grandmother and uncle in a case referred to Katten from Public Counsel, the largest pro bono law firm in the nation. Associates Ashley T. Brines and Avi Pariser also helped a woman adopt her 6-year-old grandson, as well as a married couple that adopted a 15-year-old boy who is the grandson of the adopting father's ex-wife.

In preparation of the adoption hearings, Katten attorneys ensured that the 30-plus pages of paperwork were in order and without errors, signed and filed electronically to the court. Some cases also called for attorneys to successfully advocate on behalf of their clients to confirm they are receiving the benefits they are entitled to and deserve.

"Navigating all the required forms is a task that requires our assistance as many people are not familiar with the court system. Taking one thing off our clients' plates and helping them get this done correctly makes a big difference," Solomon said. "Clients are always very appreciative. It gives you a warm feeling to know you're helping people who are taking care of children in such vulnerable situations."

