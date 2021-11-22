InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Transport Accessory for Luggage (NJD-2338)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an easier way for one person to maneuver multiple wheeled luggage pieces while traveling," said one of two inventors, from Paterson, N.J., "so we invented the LUGGAGE CONNECT. Our design eliminates the need to use a cart or awkwardly juggle multiple pieces of luggage between two hands."

The patent-pending invention facilitates the transport of two or more pieces of wheeled luggage at one time. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it reduces stress and strain and it increases efficiency, comfort and convenience. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for travelers and families with children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

