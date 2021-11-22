ImpactWayv and Miss Universe Organization to Partner in Global Impact Challenge

ImpactWayv, the Leading Social Impact Media Platform, to Provide Global Digital Platform for the Upcoming "70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition"

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ImpactWayv™, the pioneering Social [Impact] Media Platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Miss Universe Organization in support of the 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition, airing live around the world on December 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST from Eilat, Israel.

ImpactWayv (CNW Group/ImpactWayv)

ImpactWayv is a healthier and more meaningful alternative to major social networking platforms. It operates as an entirely new kind of digital ecosystem, focused on social good and enabling users - people, businesses and nonprofits - to effect, engage in and share social impact on a global scale.

The ImpactWayv app is set to support worldwide social impact interactivity and engagement for the global community of Miss Universe contestants from nearly 80 countries, and their fans, followers and viewers around the world, reaching nearly half a billion viewers.

As part of the 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition, ImpactWayv is also hosting a challenge among all delegates to create the most "Impacts" on the ImpactWayv app among their fans and followers. Impacts are ImpactWayv's new proprietary social engagement metric, measuring awareness generated and actions inspired by activity on the platform.

The ImpactWayv Challenge is open to each contestant and runs continuously through December 11, 2021. The winner of the challenge, as determined by the greatest amount of Impacts and overall creativity, will be announced during the live telecast and will receive a donation by ImpactWayv to a charity of the contestant's choice.

ImpactWayv Co-Founder and CEO Dan Rubino said, "We are immensely proud to be partnering with the Miss Universe Organization in this year's Competition, which celebrates the accomplishments, vision and goodwill of contestants from around the world. They are true influencers and creators for social good. The ImpactWayv app is the purpose-built social media platform to unite us all to create real positive change globally."

"I think it is important for people to come together and work to truly make a difference both in their communities and globally," said Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization. "In a time when social media has come under so much scrutiny, I could not be happier than to use the Miss Universe network to partner with ImpactWayv, whose sole purpose is to use social media to enhance the lives of others."

ImpactWayv is now available for free download on the Apple App Store here .

About The Miss Universe Organization:

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global community that empowers women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. MISS UNIVERSE® programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. The contestants and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities, develop personal and professional goals, and inspire others to do the same. The Miss Universe Organization is an Endeavor company. To learn more, visit www.missuniverse.com .

About ImpactWayv, Inc.

ImpactWayv, Inc. is a social impact media and technology company, consisting of thought leaders and doers from across the business, nonprofit and technology sectors. ImpactWayv was created to disrupt and transform the worlds of business and philanthropy through technology – to advance universal social good. For more information, please visit: www.impactwayv.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ImpactWayv