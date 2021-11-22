GREY GOOSE® Vodka Named 'The Official Spirit Partner Of The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards®' In New Multi-Year Partnership With The Recording Academy - The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® partnership will celebrate the individual style of the industry's brightest stars on Music's Biggest Night®.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just ahead of tomorrow's highly-anticipated GRAMMY Awards® nominations, GREY GOOSE and the Recording Academy® are proud to announce a new multi-year partnership, naming the vodka as the "Official Spirit Partner of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards." Known around the world for its quality ingredients and distinctive taste, GREY GOOSE is proud to join the Recording Academy in honoring all those who have lent their unmatched talent to the year's best music. To kick off the inaugural year of this partnership, the brand will be celebrating the unique style and expression of each of this year's nominees—both on and off the red carpet—starting with a new signature cocktail that reimagines the always-fashionable martini.

THE GREY GOOSE PASSION DROP

"When we first met with the Recording Academy, we knew right away that our shared values to highlight extraordinary voices and create impactful experiences would make a perfect partnership," said Aleco Azqueta, Vice President of Marketing for GREY GOOSE vodka. "The GRAMMYs® celebrates best-in-class music, of course, but they're also a showcase for an artist's individual style—not only on the red carpet, but also through their work and performances. GREY GOOSE, similarly brings its own personal flair to every cocktail and experience it creates. We're excited to stand alongside the Recording Academy and commemorate the unique style that went into the music that moved us this year, and are extending an early congratulations to all of tomorrow's nominees."

"We are so excited to begin our partnership with GREY GOOSE as we head into GRAMMY® season," said Adam Roth, SVP, Partnerships & Business Development of the Recording Academy. "Our two brands center on the celebration of excellence and artistic expression, sharing a mission to recognize and elevate creative voices. We look forward to celebrating our music community in January and creating memorable moments with GREY GOOSE on Music's Biggest Night®."

To launch the celebration, GREY GOOSE has created an all-new signature cocktail for the GRAMMYs: "THE GREY GOOSE PASSION DROP". A modern remix on their iconic martini cocktail, the festive libation is composed of GREY GOOSE vodka, ginger syrup, fresh passionfruit puree, and garnished with a lemon twist on a gold goose pick to honor all the winners going home with gold on GRAMMY night.

"What better way to champion style than with a cocktail as iconic as the martini?" continued Azqueta. "The martini is so personal and timeless because there's no 'right' way to craft it. Like a sample of a classic beat, our signature Passion Drop offers a fresh spin on the traditional sip. We've added a few unexpected ingredients, such as passionfruit, which speaks to the passionate style we've experienced from this year's best music, while also letting the natural, quality ingredients in GREY GOOSE shine. We can't wait for everyone to try it."

The Grey Goose Passion Drop will have a featured presence throughout several key GRAMMY Week® events, including the Nominees Reception, Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's Pre-GRAMMY Gala and the GRAMMY Celebration®. For those not in attendance, it will also be served at select bars and restaurants nationwide and can be recreated at home via the recipe below.

With the GRAMMYs ceremony shifting from its typical Sunday night airtime to a Monday timeslot, GREY GOOSE and the Recording Academy will be using this new day of the week to roll out a slew of in-person and virtual activations leading up to Music's Biggest Night. This mix of digital content, live events, and notable collaborations will highlight the incredible artistry that has shaped the industry this past year, featuring some award-winning talent that span music, fashion, and beyond. This Monday series will be complemented by a dynamic new creative campaign on TV, digital, and social and will all culminate in the ultimate Monday celebration on Jan. 31st. Be sure to follow @greygoose and @recordingacademy on all platforms for more noteworthy updates to come.

GREY GOOSE PASSION DROP

1 ½ oz GREY GOOSE Vodka

¾ oz Passion Fruit Puree

¾ oz Ginger Syrup

¾ oz Lemon Juice

Glassware: Martini Cocktail Glass

Method: Shake and strain

Garnish: lemon twist on gold GREY GOOSE garnish pick

About GREY GOOSE ® Vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSEVodka, GREY GOOSE La Poire, GREY GOOSE L'Orange and GREY GOOSE Le Citron Flavored Vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

