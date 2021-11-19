SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Dicerna" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRNA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Novo Nordisk. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $38.25 per share in cash for each share of Dicerna common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at $3.3 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Dicerna's board of directors acted in the best interest of Dicerna's shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Dicerna's shareholders, and (iii) whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

