Vade for M365 Featured in Renowned Gartner Market Guide for Email Security

LILLE, France, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade, a global leader in AI-based threat detection, user awareness and incident response with one billion protected mailboxes worldwide, announced that it has been featured as an integrated cloud email security vendor in Gartner's prestigious "Market Guide for Email Security." Vendors are selected based on innovative and/or demonstrative capabilities, forward-looking product strategies, customer usage and the interest of Gartner's clients.



According to Gartner's Market Guide, "Email continues to be a significant attack vector for both malware and credential theft through phishing. An estimated 40% of ransomware attacks start through email."

Recognizing this rise in phishing attacks and the continued adoption of cloud-based email systems, Gartner launched a new category this year: Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES). This recognizes solutions that use APIs to "analyze email content and go beyond simply blocking email, adding context-aware banners warning users." This means that "the threshold for false positives can be higher and can also reinforce security awareness training while removing the need for complex policy management."

"An API-based approach that combines threat detection, post-delivery remediation and user training is instrumental in providing our partners with the peace of mind that we are armed with better detection and higher confidence," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "We are honored to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Email Security and will continue to strive to provide the best in threat detection and response."

About Vade

Vade helps MSPs, ISPs, and OEMs protect their users from advanced cyberthreats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. The company's predictive email defense solutions leverage artificial intelligence, fed by data from 1 billion mailboxes, to block targeted threats and new attacks from the first wave. In addition, real-time threat detection capabilities enable SOCs to instantly identify new threats and orchestrate coordinated responses. Vade's technology is available as a native, API-based offering for Microsoft 365 or as lightweight, extensible APIs for enterprise SOCs.

