Richmond American Enters Austin Market

MANOR, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce its entry into the Austin housing market (RichmondAmerican.com/Austin). The company's expansion in this area will bring local house hunters access to a wider range of home personalization options than other builders typically provide.

The Moonstone is one of five Richmond American floor plans debuting at Carillon in Manor, Texas.

"We're excited to grow in the Austin area, and to offer homebuyers something different than what's been available before. Instead of choosing from two or three packages of home options, they'll have the freedom to pick and choose the features that will make a home uniquely their own," said David Viger, Richmond American Homes' Chief Operating Officer.

Richmond American's first community, Carillon, will be built in Manor, just 20 miles from downtown Austin. This neighborhood will offer five exciting ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection, boasting up to five bedrooms and 1,590 to 3,030 sq. ft. of living space. Residents will enjoy easy access to the rest of Travis County via US Route 290 and the 130 Corridor.

About Richmond American Homes

Richmond American companies have been in business for over 40 years. With homebuilding operations in over a dozen states and more than 210,000 homes built to date, the Richmond American Homes companies are known for their inspired floor plans, quality construction and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. However, personalization is what truly distinguishes Richmond American from other leading national homebuilders.

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. This complimentary design consultation (RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignTexas) takes place at the builder's Home Gallery™, a one-of-a-kind showroom where buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new abode is anything but cookie-cutter.

Visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.