Lush Announces Same-Day Delivery Partnership with DoorDash

New Partnership Offers Convenient Access to Lush Experience Across US and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics , announced a partnership with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the leading last-mile logistics platform, to offer same-day delivery of the brand's complete range of fresh, handmade products from more than 250 stores across the US and Canada. The partnership marks the first time Lush will offer same-day delivery, powered through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

Launching just in time for the busy holiday season, consumers will now have convenient, on-demand access to their favorite Lush items, including luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath products. Whether stocking up on fizzy favorites, or looking for last-minute gifting ideas, the partnership will make it easier than ever for shoppers to enjoy the Lush experience. To place a same-day order where available, customers can simply visit www.lushusa.com or www.lush.ca and check out as usual, after selecting "same-day delivery." Once the order is placed, a Dasher will collect their order from the nearest Lush store for delivery later that day.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've seen a substantial increase in shoppers opting to participate in our Buy-online-pick-up-in-store program, to get their goodies as soon as possible. This new offering is an extension of that, but with the added convenience of saving the trip to the shop," said Terra Cochrane, Head of Digital at Lush Cosmetics. "We are thrilled to partner with DoorDash to help power this delivery initiative, bringing fresh, handmade products straight to our customers' bathrooms. At Lush, we are committed to providing the best and most convenient shopping experience, and we are confident this new offering will help us add a luscious sparkle this year."

"Consumers' desire to get all their favorite products and essentials delivered conveniently at the touch of a button has increased significantly in the last year," said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at DoorDash. "We are excited to partner with Lush Cosmetics to bring their entire selection of fresh, handmade, and sustainable cosmetic and beauty products to consumer's doorsteps on-demand. Both during the upcoming holiday season and throughout the year, consumers' can have peace of mind knowing their coveted products for themselves or gifts for their loved ones are available for seamless delivery when they need them."

Lushies will now have direct and a la carte access to their favorite products, from bath bombs to face masks, without leaving the comfort of their own home. Same-day delivery will be available within 15 miles / 25km of the nearest Lush store and orders must be placed before 1pm local time for same-day delivery. There is no minimum spend to receive the same-day delivery option.

About Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Lush Cosmetics is a purveyor of good, clean fun. The brand offers luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath products, as well as unique gifts filled with fragrant and effective products. 2021 marks Lush's 26th anniversary of creating innovative cosmetics using fresh fruits and vegetables, the finest essential oils and ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced. Never tested on animals, every single Lush product is vegetarian, 95% are vegan and 42% unpackaged. Lush campaigns on animal protection, human rights and environmental conservation because it's the right thing to do. With over 920 shops worldwide, Lush is in a unique position to raise awareness on serious issues and bring about real change. In 2007, Lush launched a dedicated charitable givings program, where 100% of sales (minus the tax) of a luxurious hand and body lotion called Charity Pot is donated to small grassroots organizations that align with Lush's ethics in the areas of human rights, animal protection and environmental justice. Since launching the Charity Pot program, Lush has donated more than $52 million to over 2,800 grassroots charities in 42 countries.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

