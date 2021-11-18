GT Medical Announces Seven Clinical Data Presentations of GammaTile® Therapy for Brain Tumors at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Data Highlights How FDA-Cleared Treatment Can Improve Safety and Efficacy Outcomes In Patients With Brain Tumors

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. a company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced upcoming presentations related to its breakthrough GammaTile® Therapy at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) being held in Boston November 18-21, 2021. In total, GammaTile will be showcased in seven clinical presentations as well as an Industry-Sponsored Symposium.

(PRNewsfoto/GT Medical Technologies)

"We look forward to sharing updated data, clinical experiences of GammaTile users, and ongoing trials evaluating GammaTile Therapy with our neuro-oncology colleagues at the SNO conference this week," said Matthew E. Likens, president and CEO of GT Medical Technologies, Inc. "These presentations add to the mounting clinical evidence supporting the use of GammaTile Therapy in patients with brain tumors."

A list of educational presentations and their respective authors are below. The full text of these presentations is available in the November supplement of Neuro-Oncology, the official journal of the Society for Neuro-Oncology.

Poster Session: Friday, November 19th , 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM , Exhibit Hall D

Lunch Independent Symposium Session: Saturday, November 20th , 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM

Abstract Session: Sunday, November 21st , 10:10 AM – 10:15 AM , Room 208

Concurrent Session: Sunday, November 21st , 11:50 AM – 12:10 PM , Ballroom C

Published Abstract Available Online

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. Its GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors and newly diagnosed malignant tumors. GammaTiles consist of resorbable collagen embedded with radiation sources and are implanted during the last five minutes of brain tumor resection procedures, They provide an immediate, dose-intense treatment to eliminate residual tumor cells. This "one and done" procedure allows patients to receive their course of radiation while going about their daily lives, requiring no additional trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy. GammaTile is available in top brain tumor centers across the United States. For more information or to find a GammaTile center near you, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/ and follow @GTMedTech on Twitter and LinkedIn.

