Envoy Solutions Accelerates Growth in the Northeast with Johnston Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions, a diversified distribution company with more than $1 billion in revenue, has reached an agreement to acquire Johnston Paper Company, Inc. ("Johnston Paper"). Based in Auburn, New York, Johnston is a market leading distributor that offers its customers the complete package, from providing equipment and service to sourcing products and supplies in the foodservice and Jan-San industries. This new partnership will continue to advance Envoy Solutions' vision of making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day.

"I'm grateful Johnston will be joining Envoy Solutions on our journey to build a national platform," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I'm looking forward to working with Mike May, Tom Lewis, and the great team they have put together. As we strategically target the Northeast region, we look forward to providing an unmatched level of service and support to thousands of customers in one of the most populated regions of the country. As we expand our geographic reach across the U.S., we'll continue to leverage the winning capabilities that brought us together."

For more than 140 years, Johnston has constantly evolved to meet the needs of its customers. The family-owned business started as an office products supplier when it was founded in 1881, before expanding into new verticals and extending its geographic reach. However, throughout the years, Johnston's customized approach and solutions-driven focus has never changed.

"It is truly amazing for me to see how a company in 1976 with two employees has grown to more than 130 associates, and I'm very excited about the next chapter for the Johnston and Envoy Solutions partnership," said Mike May Sr., CEO of Johnston. "Johnston's family has grown every market segment in Upstate New York over the last 45 years under my leadership and will continue to do so as part of the Envoy Solutions family. Joining Envoy Solutions will expand our distribution network to aid in servicing our customers with a national presence. We feel that Envoy Solutions' vision aligns with ours and we look forward to continued growth as part of the team."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier specialty distribution platform, is helping businesses thrive through a multi-faceted approach to make buildings cleaner and people safer, every day.

Our wide array of essential products including sanitary supply, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, and NVISION.

About Johnston Paper:

Johnston is a family-owned business in the foodservice and Jan-San industries with the vision of becoming your wholesale distributor of choice by providing customized systems solutions.

We serve a wide range of markets including grocery & supermarkets, restaurants & catering, industrial, hospitality & lodging, healthcare, building service contractors, and more.

Our goal is to provide all our customers with the personal service they deserve and to design individual solutions that help businesses run at an optimum level. Johnston was founded in 1881 and is based in Auburn, New York. For more information, please visit www.johnston.biz.

