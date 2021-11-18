DocuSign to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced its virtual participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference, in a fireside chat onat. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com

Monday, January 10, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, in a fireside chat onat. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

