The Adecco Group Earns Four 2022 Military Friendly® Designations for Veteran & Military Spousal Support

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, announced today that it earned four of the 2022 Military Friendly® designations for its efforts to create sustainable and meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm, and enduring partnerships for veterans and military spouses. For almost two decades, Military Friendly® ratings have set the standard for companies demonstrating positive employment outcomes for veterans and their families.

"Being recognized with Military Friendly® status is a significant achievement for our organization each year," said Corinne Ripoche, Regional President of the Adecco Group, Americas. "We are so proud of our employees for making a positive impact on the lives of military personnel, veterans, and their families around the country."

Organizations earning these designations were evaluated using public data sources, and personal feedback from military community members and a proprietary survey. The Adecco Group received four designations for the ongoing efforts of its Military Alliance Program, a partnership between military affiliated groups and military installations in the U.S. serving veterans, wounded warriors, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses:

Awarded Silver for Military Friendly® Employer designation for meeting or exceeding standards in at least three out of four critical areas of commitment to the military community.

Ranked #5 for Military Spouse Friendly® Employer designation for its work in hiring military spouses.

Awarded Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity designation for its commitment to include military and spousal-owned and veteran-owned businesses in its supplier diversity programs.

Awarded Military Friendly® Brand designation for its deep investment in the military and veteran community to support those who serve and their families.

"At the Adecco Group, we have a long history of championing the military community," added Rachelle Chapman, Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Military Liaison. "As we look to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our Military Alliance Program next year, we continue to recognize the important role that veterans and military families play in our economy, workplaces, and society at large."

Organizations receiving designations were selected through VIQTORY's determined methodology, criteria, and weightings with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent higher education and military recruitment community leaders. The organization determined final ratings by combining the survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe. They have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. "To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do; it makes good business sense."

The Adecco Group will be showcased along with other 2022 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About the Adecco Group:

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 30,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work®. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by three global business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis.

