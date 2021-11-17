Three TrueBlue Leaders Named to Staffing Industry Analyst's Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List 2021

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is pleased to announce that three of its leaders have been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List for 2021. The SIA list recognizes women leaders and influencers worldwide and spotlights their contributions and positive impact in the staffing industry.

The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:

Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. With TrueBlue since 2010, Owen was named president of its PeopleReady brand, which specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers, in 2019. Passionate about TrueBlue's mission to connect people, Owen led PeopleReady to serve approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. In 2021, her role expanded to include the company's PeopleScout brand, a global provider of talent solutions including RPO, MSP, Total Workforce Solutions and Talent Advisory. Owen guides the ongoing digital transformation and service delivery model enhancements for the two TrueBlue brands. Known for empowering others, Owen inspires, mentors, and fosters a culture where everyone can advance and thrive. Under her leadership, both brands were named Top Workplaces in the USA in 2020.

Jill Quinn, executive leader of TrueBlue's Centerline Drivers and PeopleReady Skilled Trades. With with the company for more than 25 years, Quinn is passionate about making a difference in people's lives which helps drive the success of both Centerline Drivers and PeopleReady Skilled Trades. With today's critical shortage of skilled tradespeople, her strong focus on connecting qualified tradespeople with construction and renewable energy opportunities helps build the future of our nation. Quinn is fiercely dedicated to safety on the roads, inspiring her to create Cleared2Drive, an industry-leading consultancy program that leverages Centerline's expertise to help businesses ensure their drivers are qualified and DOT compliant. In addition to Quinn being named one of the Top Women to Watch in Transportation by Women in Trucking (WIT) in 2020, Centerline has been named one of the Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation by Women in Trucking three years in a row.

Hope Field, vice president of sales for Staff Management | SMX and SIMOS Solutions. Field leads a team dedicated to connecting people and work through on-site staffing solutions that help clients bridge talent gaps and prepare workers for tomorrow's jobs. Their cost-effective and culturally aligned strategies allow companies to hire more people and produce more products for their customers. In 2020, as COVID-19 made selling more difficult, Field was instrumental in pivoting to a virtual sales model and contributing to a complete business turnaround that saw the brands recover from COVID-19-related lows to finish the year with 10% growth. Her efforts helped keep essential businesses in operation, helped put over 70,000 people to work, and helped keep the supply chain moving. This year, she led a sales initiative targeting local markets across the country that helped improve sales by 200% compared with 2020.

"Women leaders at TrueBlue are integral to helping advance our mission of being a force for good in connecting people and work and to ensuring that we do so in a way that aligns with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. "We are proud of Taryn, Jill and Hope for their creative and innovative contributions to TrueBlue and our brands—and are honored to have them recognized by SIA on this year's Global Women in Staffing list."

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com .

