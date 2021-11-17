Martin's Potato Rolls Available through Dot Foods

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® announces that their famous potato rolls and bread products are now available through Dot Foods.

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls are the number one brand of potato rolls in the United States and are available through Dot Foods!

Martin's works with broad line distributors to take their products across the nation to restaurants and food service institutions. As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been made evident the past year, now more than ever it is important that food service customers are given the option to buy in smaller quantities to help recover and build their businesses back up. Dot Foods is helping to empower Martin's customers to do that.

Dot Foods is North America's foodservice industry redistributor that services wholesalers and distributors across a broad range of products. Dot's website is currently offering 16 Martin's products available for purchase. They have 9 stocked items and 7 special order items. Stocked items include: Martin's 12-Sliced Slider Potato Rolls, Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin's 4-Inch and 5-Inch Potato Rolls, Martin's Long Potato Rolls (ie., hot dog buns), Martin's Dinner Potato Rolls, Martin's sesame-seeded Big Marty's, Martin's Butter Bread, and Martin's Top Sliced Long Potato Rolls.

"This partnership helps restaurants and food service venues, regardless of size, to acquire Martin's Potato Rolls and Bread products. We are excited to offer this additional sourcing option to our current and potential customers," says Terry Lushbaugh, food service manager of Martin's.

Martin's products have long been a favorite among food service venues due to their soft, pillowy texture and buttery-sweet flavor profile that pairs very well with many recipes, especially iconic barbeque and burger recipes, as well as things like pulled pork, sloppy joes, and crispy chicken sandwiches. Due to their high protein content, Martin's Potato Rolls surpass their competitors in their ability to handle juicy meats and other fillings without falling apart, making for a better eating experience for customers. Martin's focuses on baking the best products by using the highest quality ingredients, such as high protein, unbleached wheat flour, real milk, potatoes, butter, and pure cane sugar. They refuse to use high fructose corn syrup and other cheaper ingredients because they believe that high quality ingredients make a better, tastier, healthier product. These premium ingredients result in a plush, sweet bun that is versatile enough to complement both savory and sweet sandwiches and meals.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking facilities and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

If you are a distributor, you can learn more about available Martin's products on Dot's website here.

To learn more, visit https://foodservice.potatorolls.com/ or talk to your distributor.

